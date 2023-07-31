WINCHESTER - Town Manager Beth Rudolph updated the Select Board on a number of issues recently.
Muraco culvert project - cost escalations
Winchester voters approved a debt exclusion override for the last flood mitigation project, which includes improvements to the culvert under the railroads at the Muraco School in March 2021. Since that time, the town’s engineering consultant has been working to complete the project design and permitting, and they expect the project to be ready to bid in early 2024 and construction to begin later that summer, depending on permitting timelines.
Since the town-wide vote, construction costs have escalated significantly. The Historical Cost Index published by RS Means increased by 26.64 percent between January 2021 and January 2023. The original cost estimated presented to the voters in spring 2021 estimated a project cost at $9.1 million. The current cost estimate is $10 million.
The town will need to follow a multi-step process to fund the anticipated increases in project costs that includes approval by the Department of Revenue (DOR), as well as approval at fall Town Meeting to increase the borrowing authorization. Rudolph said staff is working with VHB to prepare the document for submittal to DOR in the coming weeks, which will require a vote by the Select Board prior to submission.
Housing Production Plan grant
“I am pleased to report,” the town manager noted, “that the town has received an FY24 Community Planning Early Action Grant in the amount of $50,000, which will be put towards an update of the town’s Housing Production Plan. Once the funds are received, the town will get MAPC under contract to begin the project.”
Recreation department
In August, the Recreation Department will be replacing the main entrance doors at the Mystic School on Madison Avenue, as well as installing a more robust security system that includes key card access for all the staff and security cameras at the two main entrances similar to what the schools have in place for building access.
The project is being funded through childcare c3 grants that the department was able to secure. They are also working with DPW to replace the worn-out Recreation Department signage surrounding the Mystic School. Funding for these signs was from childcare grants and donations from The Kid Connection Parent Advisory Group.
Construction/capital projects
Eversource 345kV project: Rudolph said they completed paving on Washington Street and a portion of Cross Street earlier this month. Work continues related to the Horizontal Directional Drilling operations on Cross Street.
EVersource 115kV project: Eversource completed striping for the bike lanes on Main Street between Symmes Corner and the Medford line.
Transfer Station renovation: Rudolph said the town obtained the abatement permit from MassDEP for brick associated with the incinerator building demolition. Work is on hold, the town manager noted, until a pre-basement meeting can be scheduled with DEP.
Pankhurst swing space: Installation of modular classrooms is complete while interior work continues.
Woodside Road and Wildwood Street: Construction is substantially complete, with the exception of pavement markings and punch list items.
South Reservoir Aeration: Rudolph said construction would finish by the end of the summer.
Washington and Cross Street bridge repairs: The town manager said both projects came in overbid. The town is working with DPW to determine if it can use Ch. 90 funds to complete one of the projects and will go back to Town Meeting this fall for additional funding.
