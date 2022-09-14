WINCHESTER - The Select Board, with the recommendation of Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Frank Hackett, School Committee Chair Michelle Bergstrom, and Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee member Jay Nardone, approved the override date for the Lynch School on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. with a location still to be determined (though most likely at the high school).
With the Massachusetts School Building Authority set to vote on Oct. 26 on how much to reimburse the town for the project, the town clerk felt it would be too soon to hold a vote on Nov. 8 (the same day as the general election). Therefore, she pushed for a later date.
“My job is to provide information for people to consider (when voting),” Lannon acknowledged.
When the EFPBC met back in June, they initially favored the January date, as well; however, they met again recently to discuss the November date.
“It’s doable,” Nardone said about holding the vote in two months. “It’s maybe not the best date, but we can make it work.”
Dr. Hackett noted how much the building plans changed over the summer, realizing many parents and residents may have left and only just returned. He expressed concerns over giving out too much information to residents too quickly (if they pushed for a November date).
“I don’t want people to think we’re cramming information down their throat,” he noted.
Lannon said the general election in November could bring out 80-85 percent of registered voters. A special election in January probably won’t bring out nearly that many. Therefore, choosing the January date could lead to less turnout (and that’s assuming there isn’t any inclement weather).
The town clerk also asked to be included earlier in future discussions when it comes to override votes. A January vote makes for four elections in Winchester (spring town election, primary, general, and now an override).
A Saturday date will be more expensive than holding it on a more traditional Tuesday, though it will also be less challenging (no students in the building). Lannon called holding the primary on a school day challenging.
Lannon did suggest maybe using the Town Hall auditorium, in lieu of the high school, but Select Board Chair Rich Mucci pointed out how the auditorium is tougher to navigate for handicapped residents. Lannon also suggested perhaps using non-governmental buildings like churches.
Dr. Hackett said they could figure it out, but they need time to educate people. He added how he has no objection to using the high school again.
“I may ask the Select Board to volunteer and work the polls,” Lannon joked.
Lynch project
Residents will vote on whether to approve a debt-exclusion override to allow the town to build a brand new Lynch Elementary School. The total cost of the project remains unknown, as does the amount the MSBA promises to reimburse the town.
Town Meeting already approved some aspects of the Lynch plan. In November, it’s expected they will approve the override question. Last spring, Town Meeting voted for and against parts of the project when they rejected an offer to repair the Carriage House for use by the central office; however, they approved money to make the Parkhurst School viable as swing space for students once construction gets underway (assuming the override vote passes and the project receives funding).
The central office currently sits inside the Parkhurst School building. The town will need to move it somewhere else to make room for students.
