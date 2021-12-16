WINCHESTER - The Select Board made one committee change and discussed another this week.
At the request of Cable Advisory Committee Chair Ashley Stevens, the board voted to reduce the number of members from 10 to seven. This includes five appointed members and two other members, one from the Select Board and one from the School Committee. Right now those members are Rich Mucci and Shamus Brady, respectively.
Stevens said 10 members it made it difficult to always have a quorum (six members). With seven members, he’ll now only need four to make a quorum. He told the board the reduction won’t affect the five other members currently on the board.
The Select Board next heard from Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon regarding the Climate Action Advisory Committee. She said while auditing all the town’s boards and committees, she found that all seven members of the CAAC would be up for reappointment at the same time. She called it an oversight on the Select Board’s part when they created the committee.
She asked them to amend the language and move several seats to a term that would expire in 2024 after those seats expire in 2021. She said four current members have three-year terms while the other three have one-year terms. This means, every three years all seven members would need to be reappointed (or new members would need to be appointed).
She suggested making four of the seats two-year terms and three of the seats three-year terms.
“Let’s get it on the right cycle,” she proposed, noting how the current make-up could work for a short-term committee like the Waterfield Advisory Task Force.
The board shared some concerns with Lannon’s proposal, with Mucci suggesting a three, two, two schedule so appointments and reappointments would happen every year. Chair Susan Verdicchio recalled setting it up for two-year terms and not three.
“Have you spoken with members of the Climate Action Advisory Committee? she asked, to which the town clerk replied in the affirmative, saying all the members were fine with the new language.
CAAC member Ruth Trimarchi joined the meeting to note the intention was to have one- and two-year terms to encourage more participation. She suggested more communication with the committee may be warranted.
“A little more discussion make sense,” Verdicchio acknowledged.
Lannon said she would be fine with whatever the board decides, so long as it doesn’t lead to seven open seats at the same time. She also asked the board for town counsel’s opinion on the term limits.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said his board’s intention was to create shorter terms, as he noted quite a few people applied for seats on the CAAC.
