WINCHESTER - Winchester resident since 2010 and Town Meeting member for seven years, Ken Pruitt started a new position in Winchester as sustainability director on Oct. 12. The position was funded by a vote at the Winchester Town Meeting in June 2021.
Pruitt told The Daily Times Chronicle that the sustainability director (SD) is the town's lead on efforts to reduce carbon pollution for all sources and prepare the community for the future impact of climate change. In his role, he helps advance Winchester's commitment to reduce carbon pollution by 80 percent by 2050, and he is the lead staff person responsible for implementing Winchester's 2020 Climate Action Plan.
He also coordinates closely with town departments, committees, and boards, including the Climate Action Advisory Committee, to achieve these goals. He further stated that he is charged with creating a cultural shift toward greater sustainability in operations, practices, and resource allocation in town government and the community at large.
Pruitt has worked in the field of sustainability for over 25 years. He earned his Master’s Degree from the Yale School of the Environment and spent three years working on contracts for the US Department of Energy and the US Environmental Protection Agency on a variety of environmental projects. He then spent five years as Director of Conservation for the Town of Boxford,, a role focused on wetlands protection and management of conservation land.
He also spent five years as Executive Director of the Environmental League of Massachusetts as Managing Director, becoming executive director in 2014. In 2017, he was hired by the Town of Arlington as its energy manager, a position with many similarities to Winchester’s sustainability director. During his four years in Arlington, he led town efforts in energy efficiency, renewable energy, electric vehicle acquisition, and climate change planning.
Some short-term goals for his position would be to ensure Winchester meets the grant requirements for a grant that is helping to fund the first year of his salary. He added that Winchester was awarded an Accelerating Climate Resilience (ACR) capacity-building grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to help the town hire an SD. In addition to hiring an SD, the grant requires Winchester to create a climate change communications strategy and website; create a heat response strategy in collaboration with surrounding municipalities, and hold a series of climate change educational events in town.
He noted that "successfully meeting those three objectives will be among my most important work during my first year on the job."
As for his long-term goals, most of his work will be guided by the 16-carbon pollution reduction and climate change preparedness measures in Winchester's 2020 Climate Action Plan. Those measures are divided into five categories: Energy Supply, Buildings, Transportation, Solid Waste, and Community Resilience.
Pruitt enjoys working at the municipal scale because the results are tangible – energy saved, solar panels installed, a fossil fuel furnace replaced by an electric heat pump, less pavement, and more trees, less trash and more recycling, etc. He likes to be able to see the fruit of his labor as he drives (or even bicycles) around town.
He is excited about this job because he is a Winchester resident and he knows so many of the individuals and groups he'll be working with. He further noted that Winchester is lucky to have a large number of incredibly intelligent people who are committed to making the town a model for sustainability, both within and outside of government. He feels very fortunate to be in this role.
The most challenging aspect of this work, according to Pruitt, is the fact that our society needs to do things differently to stop contributing to a worsening climate and to prepare for the impacts of climate change. He said that we need to heat and cool our buildings without burning fossil fuels, we need to purchase energy from renewable sources and generate more of our own, we need to recycle and compost more and throw away less, and we need to pave less, plant more trees, and make sure we're prepared for hotter temperatures and more intense storms.
He believes that we can do all that, but it will take careful planning and hard work, and a willingness for everyone to keep an open mind and be willing to try new things. He also commented that we need to make sure that we don't make Winchester unaffordable to residents and businesses, especially those with limited financial resources. He stated that this is all possible, but it will certainly be challenging.
He declared that the community is a wonderful place to live after raising two children here with his wife. One is now in college and the other is a senior at Winchester High School. He noted that the community has been welcoming to him and his family and they are blessed with many wonderful friends.
He and his family are also impressed at the incredible public and private programs and offerings, which they have happily taken advantage of - sports programs, volunteer opportunities, events at the Jenks Center, Griffin Museum, and Wright Locke Farm, protected parks like the Fells and Town Forest, the Boy Scouts, Town Day, Midnight Madness, the En Ka Fair, great restaurants and merchants, and so much more.
He further mentioned that at the heart of all of it are wonderful neighbors and fellow residents, town employees, and businesslike people - everyone in Winchester cares and works together to make and keep the town a special place.
