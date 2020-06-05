WINCHESTER - With Town Meeting scheduled for this Monday, town officials are gearing up for the first ever remote Town Meeting conducted via Zoom and vVoter.
This past Monday, Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon told the Select Board she felt “a little anxious,” which isn’t surprising given the town has never undertaken a challenge of this magnitude when it comes to holding Town Meeting. It could go off without a hitch or it could simply fall apart.
This morning, Lannon said she was “ready to roll,” and announced the Town Moderator had given instructions to Town Meeting members.
The town has been patiently waiting for a bill to pass the House and Senate that would legally allow them to host Town Meeting remotely. It finally did; however, it still needs the governor’s signature and it doesn’t appear that will happen by Monday.
According to Lannon, she has held some dry runs with the voting system and Town Meeting members that didn’t go as smoothly as possible.
“People were uneasy about the voting module,” she told the Select Board last Monday, adding they would hold another training session on Thursday.
The additional session seemed to go much more efficiently with the Town Clerk feeling like Town Meeting members were more comfortable with the system (though she did admit she’d have to hold the hands of a small number of Town Meeting members to walk them through the process).
Lannon added the software company who created vVoter promised there wouldn’t be any glitches. They’ve done national conventions and have years of experience, she noted. If a problem arises, Lannon said she bought the “turnkey” service so that technicians will be on hand to assist in any way necessary (they, and the Town Clerk, will be broadcasting from WinCAM studios).
When it comes time to vote, the Town Clerk said the Moderator would make it clear as he does during a more “normal” version of Town Meeting. For the speakers, those presenting an article, she said some would be pre-recorded, some live and some written.
For Town Meeting members who wish to ask a question pertaining to a specific article, they will use the “Raise Hand” feature on Zoom. For those raising a point of order issue, Lannon said Zoom Webinar Platform, a more robust version of Zoom, which the town is using, can leave their question in the “Q&A box.” The Zoom Webinar Platform can hold up to 500 attendees.
Town Meeting itself has 192 seats. This year, with five vacancies that haven’t been filled due to the coronavirus pushing back town election to June 20, 187 Town Meeting seats will be filled (though not all 187 are expected to sign in for Town Meeting on Monday).
“I wouldn’t be surprised if 160 people log on,” Lannon remarked, noting the town needs 100 people for a quorum.
The Town Clerk added how Winchester is blessed to have a community whose residents can afford multiple devices and should be able to “attend” Town Meeting without much difficulty.
On Monday, Select Board member Susan Verdicchio asked about the possibility that Town Meeting members could get timed out of the voting system, but Lannon said that shouldn’t happen. However, Town Manager Lisa Wong said when a user toggles between vVoter and Zoom/something else is when it could possibly time out. In that case, Lannon said the user may have to refresh his or her browser.
Zoom has a chat feature that Lannon said wold be reserved for technical questions.
“It’s stressful,” she admitted this morning, “due to the nature in which (Town Meeting) has to be addressed.”
With some communities like Burlington and Wilmington hosting Town Meeting outdoors, Lannon said she merely mentioned the idea, but never really pushed it. The town never really had the time to explore that option, especially since the governor at one point limited gatherings to less than 10 people.
Once she and other town leaders realized holding Town Meeting outdoors wouldn’t be feasible and they’d have to have some sort of remote session, Lannon said, “I let the attorneys work through it and guide me.”
As for her role, she said it would stay the same: spearheading coordination of different areas that blend together.
“I’m going to make sure everything is running smoothly,” she noted.
For the Select Board (and most likely the Finance Committee), they will have to participate in two Zooms: one for Town Meeting and a second Zoom hosted by the board’s secretary in the event they need to discuss something amongst themselves. Therefore, they will need to participate on two separate devices.
The board will meet, as they usually do, just prior to Town Meeting (only this time via Zoom) and Lannon advised them to keep that Zoom open.
As difficult as this entire ordeal has been and may continue to be this Monday, Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said Lannon has been a “rockstar.”
“The goal post keeps moving,” he acknowledged, “but there’s a good chance we’re moving forward in this forum for next week.”
While the legislation to host remote Town Meeting legally sits on the governor’s desk, Wong said some language needs to be ironed out first. With it likely not to happen by Monday, the town remains ready to move ahead with this new adventure.
“We’ve done a really, really good job,” Lannon relayed about the work it took to get this far.
