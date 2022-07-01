WINCHESTER - The Select Board authorized interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph to move forward with a Natural Resources Damages (NRD) grant to fund the restoration of Davidson Park (near Forest and Cross Street and the Woburn line). Rudolph said the town was given up to $500,000 by the state for river restoration.
Principal scientist on the project Neal Price said the park was created between 1932-1936 and named after George Davidson. Today, it encompasses 9.6 acres with a diverse habitat. The Tri-Community Bikeway runs through it. Price also said, to the best of his knowledge, the town dredged the pond once, back in 1970. Had it been dredged since, there would be a record on file.
Around nine years ago, the town assessed the existing condition of the area including the sediment quality through a hydraulic analysis. From that, the town moved onto the 10 percent conceptual design phase, which consisted of creating a working group to figure out which option they preferred: an open water pond, river restoration or a hybrid of both.
The group settled on either the open water pond or the hybrid option; however, the NRD grant will only cover a full river restoration. This would bring the area back to its original form from the 1850s (as opposed to what the town created in the 1930s, which Price said isn’t sustainable).
Going forward, the town must now get public support for the river restoration option. Price said residents mainly use the park to relax, walk their dogs and picnic. He called the use of Davidson Park fairly passive, noting the area isn’t used for many sports-related activities.
The conceptual design shows a habitat-focused riverine restoration, consistent with NRD grant requirements. Some design constraints include the Tri-Community Bikeway on the western side of the park, plus contamination issues that Price said weren’t a “deal killer” but still need EPA approval. (The area was part of the Superfund Site in Woburn.)
He asked the board to vote to support the restoration design to present to the NRD to move the project forward. When asked how it should look once complete, Price believed it would appear basically the same, stating the project was just “ an acceleration of the natural process.”
He called it a more ecological project than anything, referencing the fact that no sediment will be moved off site.
“It’s unsustainable to return the park to how it looked in 1932,” the interim Town Manager said.
When asked by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff about possible long-term maintenance requirements, Price said the park should be self-sustaining (unless the town adds in view sheds).
Vice-chair Anthea Brady brought up the issue of flooding and Price admitted the park existed in the 100-year flood plain and this project won’t help in that regard; however, it could show improvements for one- and two-year storms.
Price said the total cost for the project would run the town $2M, but that was estimated 10 years ago. Even still, the current cost could wind up around the same price. Either way, Rudolph acknowledged the grant money alone won’t cover it but suggested this design could lead to the town receiving more grant money in the future.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt wondered if money collected from the Community Preservation Act (CPA), something the board might bring forward to a future Town Meeting, would suffice and Town Counsel Mina Makarious said this project is perfectly designed for that. The CPA is a surcharge on a resident’s property tax to pay for restoration, preservation, acquisition, and creation of open space in town.
Whether or not a future Town Meeting approves a CPA, the board authorized the interim town manager to move forward with the NRD grant.
