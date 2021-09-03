WINCHESTER - For the first time in some years, the Capital Planning Committee came before the Select Board asking for a little bit of money. After the operating override passed a couple of years ago, the committee received an influx of cash to help them fund the various projects around town. Today, as the committee uses up all the money, the projects keep coming.
Member Jim Johnson said his committee received $8M in requests (not even counting the Transfer Station project the Select Board kind of hoped capital could take on) and only approximately $4M available. Therefore, he asked the board for $2M from Free Cash, believing the town had an overflow of reserves from all the COVID-relief it didn’t spend.
Town Comptroller Stacie Ward chimed in later to put a damper on Johnson’s plans, noting the town’s Free Cash reserve sat at 10.93 percent or about $1M more than the town’s policy dictates (the Select Board some years ago decried that Free Cash reserves should be 6-10 percent of the general revenue).
Johnson said using Free Cash made sense, as these were all one-time expenditures. He added, if the board couldn’t part with $2M, then “give us as much money as you think reasonable.”
He talked about some of the more interesting requests the committee received including flood mitigation to address some issues on Bacon Street such as tree trimming and landscaping ($52,000) and a want from the Conservation Commission to trim overgrown trees and bushes in the Mill Pond area ($75,000).
However, he felt these requests were maintenance items and pushed to have them included in the DPWs or engineering departments budget.
As for other, more capital-specific requests, he noted how the fire department asked for a new ambulance ($350,000) which would provide the town $600,000 in revenue over its six to seven year life expectancy period. The Recreation Department also requested funding for a new Mystic Sports Court (unknown cost).
The town will also have to replace the turf field at McCall Middle School/Knowlton Stadium ($650,000). Johnson suggested finding creative ways to fund that project such as using some money from collected fees and fundraising the rest. He said the board should develop a long-term analysis to address the issue (since the town must replace the turf every number of years - and that includes the turf field at Skillings).
The police chief asked for some capital money to help implement Phase I of a Risk Assessment Study that includes policies and procedures. Johnson said his committee needs some direction on how to handle that request.
Although the committee would like to assist the town in paying for the Transfer Station upgrades, member Roger McPeek said they can’t solve those problems. He pointed to some must fund projects that involve disability access, road/sidewalk repairs and two bridges. All that work totals between $1.8M and $2.3M.
That doesn’t even include each department’s number one priority, which would run the committee another $2M. The committee expects to fund $1.5M in road projects alone, not even counting the Lockeland at Ridge intersection for $750,000, Knowlton Stadium or the ambulance. McPeek said $2M would help get them down the road.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, the board’s Capital Planning Committee liaison, said there’s a cost to differing these projects, as the price continues to escalate. He also noted how the town devoted time and energy in these traffic mitigation projects and said the more the town differs, the more expensive each one gets.
Although the board hesitated on providing the entire $2M, especially after the comptroller suggested the town didn’t have as much “extra” Free Cash as Johnson believed, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said he was open to using some Free Cash to fund the projects. He said he first needed more information on just how much Free Cash the town has.
According to Ward, the town doesn’t have “a big bucket or money or millions to give away.” She said $1M might work, but the board should save some for the operating budget. Ward suggested the town “stay a little bit tighter.” She also noted that the Finance Committee may not agree with giving away $1M.
The comptroller did make a well-received suggestion, to develop a policy on where to use money if Free Cash is over 10 percent of reserves. As of now, the board may or may not have some “additional” Free Cash to give away. They’ll know more once it’s certified by the Department of revenue.
