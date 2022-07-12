WINCHESTER - When talking about upcoming Town Meeting articles, the Select Board mentioned the Community Preservation Act (CPA), which would set aside funding for open space acquisition, creation, preservation, and restoration among other uses.
This idea came up at previous town meetings, but never received enough support to pass. Many members worried this would become just another tax, as the funding does come from a surcharge on a resident’s property tax bill of at least one percent of the tax levy. Both the CPA itself and the amount need Town Meeting approval followed by a majority vote during a next regularly scheduled election (this means Winchester can’t hold a special election to pass a CPA).
Town Counsel Mina Makarious said the town could appropriate the money, if an article passes Town Meeting, towards its Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Money generated from the surcharge can also help fund private projects.
If an article makes it onto the fall Town Meeting warrant and it passes, then next spring the town would put a question on the ballot. If that passes, the CPA surcharge would take affect next fiscal year (FY24). The town would also have to form a CPA Committee.
Makarious also noted the money can’t all be spent in one category.
If it passes, he said the state would offer a match each year of a varying amount (it currently sits at 18 percent). The town counsel also pointed out how the surcharge increases with the tax levy increase unless a Town Meeting or election vote changes that. He said Town Meeting votes how to spend the CPA funds, as well.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff supported the idea, mentioning how much control Town Meeting would have over the fund and noting the money would need to be spent on any project the CPA would fund, anyway (but without the town receiving the match from the state each year).
“This looks like an override but it isn’t,” he said.
Makarious said the fund also includes paying for interior projects like historical preservation, but added it can get tricky using it to fund private projects like renovating churches.
While some like Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested a warrant article could work for the fall (followed by a vote at spring town election), others like vice-chair Anthea Brady worried about the timing and if they could get Town Meeting on board in the next few months.
Goluboff said he would hate to see if fail (again) and have to wait five more years to bring it back.
“It’s never a good time to ask residents to tax themselves,” Bettencourt admitted, noting how the last time the town asked residents to support a CPA it passed Town Meeting but failed by a few votes during spring elections.
Chair Rich Mucci proposed they act sooner than later, but acknowledged, like Goluboff, they don’t want this to fail.
“Let’s see what Town Meeting has to say,” Goluboff suggested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.