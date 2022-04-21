WINCHESTER - Swim Winchester continues to work toward their goal of developing a community swimming facility in Winchester. Recently, they submitted a six-month update to the Select Board outlining the progress made and the next steps.
“Our vision is to build a community aquatic facility that gives everyone in Winchester a place to swim and be together,” the group said. “It will be a resource for recreation, training, water safety and aquatic fitness classes, wellness, rehabilitation/special needs, and public events.”
Over the past six months, Swim Winchester:
• continued to work with Isaac Sports Group (aquatic consultants) to initiate the next design phase of the pool project,
• developed and ran an RFP to choose the architectural and engineering team for site engineering studies on Skillings Field and to produce an advanced concept design for the proposed center,
• received proposals from eight teams from the New England region, all of whom have aquatic design experience (most worked previously on community/public pool projects and/or design projects for YMCA facilities,
• and carried out a rigorous proposal review process with a highly qualified review committee comprised of community members with relevant professional experience and two teams were interviewed back in March as finalists.
Swim Winchester said they are currently in the process of negotiating a contract to hire the top choice architectural and engineering team.
The next phase of the project involves defining critical site and structural requirements and costs at a more advanced level. This will help determine pool elevation, foundation design options, water management, and strategies for construction sequencing, according to the organization.
It will include verification of site considerations regarding soil, stormwater and water retention capabilities, adjacent fields, parking, etc. and confirmation of permitting requirements.
Swim Winchester will continue with community and town engagement for feedback on program and design options. They’ll also push forward with conceptual design development and review, plus reports and design documents.
A timeline shows the non-profit finishing several items this year, such as engineering and technical analysis, site constructibility and environmental analysis, advanced conceptual design development and refinement, and other details still in development with the architectural and engineering team.
The group continues to communicate and partner with town stakeholders and plan for a capital campaign.
Swim Winchester should return to the Select Board sometime in October for another six-month update.
