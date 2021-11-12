WINCHESTER - Town Meeting passed Article 13, $72,000 for a feasibility study, engineering, planning, and environmental work for the repair, reconstruction and/or improvements to the South Reservoir Dam located in the Middlesex Fells Reservation.
Capital Planning Committee Chair Jim Johnson said they would return in the spring for more money for a detailed engineering report of the needed repairs.
Both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommended favorable action.
Town Meeting only had one question, posed by member Tony Conte, about whether some of the work, especially as it relates to tree removal, could cause damage to the dam. Tulin Fuselier, from engineering firm Weston & Sampson, said they would immediately backfill and compact the area once the trees are removed.
She added there wouldn’t be any risk of catastrophic failure to the dam.
Previously, during last year’s fall Town Meeting, members approved just north of $6M for repairs to the North Reservoir Dam, Gate House and Low Level Outlet.
Roger McPeek, member of the Capital Planning Committee, informed Town Meeting at the time the town owns the dam and it was recently downgraded to poor condition.
This means in two years Winchester has some dam work to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.