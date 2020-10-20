WINCHESTER - The Select Board heard from developer Ian Gillespie and his architect Ted Touloukian regarding their project at 654 Main St./63 Vine St. (aka the Fells Hardware building). While the developers outlined their proposal for a 36 unit dwelling with 15 percent (or about five) of the units deemed affordable, the board (minus member Jacqueline Welch) pushed for Gillespie to turn his project into a LIP (Local Initiative Project) or friendly 40B and add a fifth story to create more affordable units.
If the name Gillespie sounds familiar, he’s also attempting to develop 10 Converse Place (adjacent to the Town Hall and Mill Pond); however, he and the Planning Board have come to an impasse on that project. For 654 Main St., he and the Planning Board seem more on the same page. He said he and his team have met four times and he’s also met with their consultant Dennis Carlone.
In addition, Gillespie received the recommendation from both the Historical Commission (regarding 63 Vine St.) and the Design Review Committee.
He and Touloukian mentioned that back in 2015, Town Meeting voted to rezone that particular area of Main Street to “energize the downtown, add residential housing, revitalize businesses, and encourage mixed-use with affordable housing.”
To do that, Gillespie proposed a four-story building with 36 units (19 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom), plus 36-41 off street parking spaces underground. He and his team also plan to restore 63 Vine St., considered a historically significant building.
He called it an “important location” and added how his building would fit the scale of the neighborhood. Fells Hardware, he said, would return inside the new building. There would also be space for another retail shop, possibly a cafe.
It’s an interesting design, as the building has eight sides and no front or back, Touloukian noted. He called it a “360 degree building.” 63 Vine St., meanwhile, will become a two-bedroom unit.
“It’s difficult to deal with a site with eight sides,” Gillespie admitted.
The architect said a traffic impact study revealed the project wouldn’t bring a perceivable impact to the area. He also noted how he worked within the guidelines of the zoning bylaw and paid special attention to the site lines from Main Street and Vine Street.
“We believe this will add to the economic viability of the Center Business District by hopefully bringing people to the town center,” Gillespie suggested.
While he next goes before the Planning Board on Nov. 16, he asked the Select Board and any residents to show some support for the project. He did receive some positive feedback, though also some pushback to create a friendly 40B that would help the town increase its affordable housing stock. (The town doesn’t technically need more affordable units now as it reached Safe Harbor status within its Housing Production Plan, but the ultimate goal remains hitting the 10 percent number, i.e. 10 percent of all units in town deemed affordable.)
“We appreciate the heavy-lifting,” Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said, “and the positive comments from other boards and commissions (but) affordable housing is our main priority. We’ll always entertain (any project that promotes affordable housing).”
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff echoed those statements, pushing for the developer to consider partnering with the town on a LIP.
“Everyone loves affordable housing,” Gillespie acknowledged, adding he’s open to the idea, but he’d rather not do it.
Goluboff did admit the building looked exactly like what Town Meeting asked for when it approved the zoning change five years ago. However, Bettencourt suggested, and Goluboff backed, adding an extra story to encompass the additional affordable units the town seeks.
Gillespie said he thought the Planning Board would complain about a fifth story so he never included it in his design. He also said turning 63 Vine St. into a 40B would be too expensive.
Not every member backed the idea of turning Gillespie’s design into a friendly 40B or a LIP. Welch said the project contained “many beautiful aspects” and thanked the developer for sticking with the town. She then added how she’s not in favor of an extra story.
After the developer and his team meet again with the Planning Board, the town should get a better idea of whether or not Gillespie will move in the direction of turning 654 Main St. into a friendly 40B.
