The novel coronavirus has really changed the way everyone does business including at the Transfer Station in Winchester. The town has new hours, as shown above, but those hours will become even newer thanks to the Select Board and DPW Director approving a change to benefit commercial haulers. The board agreed to open the station early on Thursdays, but ONLY for commercial haulers. The above hours will remain for residents until further notice. The change is designed to protect both residents and members of the DPW.