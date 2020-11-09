WINCHESTER - The Planning Board split the first night of Town Meeting with some of their articles passing (Article 3), but two key articles ultimately failing. Articles 5 and 6, which some thought amounted to downzoning portions of Main Street, did not receive the full support of the Select Board and ended up a few votes short of passing.
Both articles ask Town Meeting to amend the zoning map. Article 5 asks to create a West Core on the west side of Main Street (abutting Vine Street) that would lower building height requirements by special permit from 66 feet to 59 feet. Article 6 asks to modifying zoning in a Planned Unit Development (PUD), basically erasing it, as the Planning Board argued it wasn’t feasible.
While Article 5 failed with only 76 in favor and 82 against, Article 6 actually received more favorable votes; however, it needed a two-thirds majority and missed it by 12 votes.
For Article 5, Planning Board Chair Heather von Mering reminded Town Meeting how the town split the Center Business District into four sections. However, she proposed a modification to the North Core that would remove a section that abuts Vine Street and call it the West Core.
von Mering argued the height allowed by special permit would overbear neighbors on Vine Street (near Winter Pond) including one who spoke out during Town Meeting. John Stevens, not a Town Meeting member, but allowed to speak, asked members to vote in favor of the article because he felt it made sense to have different rules for the east and west sides of Main Street to coincide with residential neighborhoods.
Select Board member Jacqueline Welch, the one board member in favor of the article, pointed out how she was on the Planning Board when they drafted the Center Business District bylaw knowing things would need to be addressed in the future.
“There’s no question the neighborhood abuts the West Core,” she stressed.
Her fellow board members all worried about how the article could affect future development in the area, especially mixed-use development and affordable housing. Welch, at a previous Select Board meeting, suggested there wasn’t much left to developed. von Mering, at Town Meeting, said the article wouldn’t affect any current developments including Fells Hardware.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt reminded Town Meeting how they rezoned the Center Business District to attract developers. He acknowledged there would “always be neighbors on the other side,” but felt in this case there was a grade change that benefitted Vine Street which would protect it from building heights on Main Street. (Vine Street lies above Main Street.)
Although the article failed, some residents, like Sherry Winkelman, felt the Planning Board took the right approach with the article, even as she appreciated the Select Board wanting more development. She argued developers need clear guidance.
Another Town Meeting member asked fellow members to “think through the change that could change the look and feel of the neighborhood.”
Planning Board member and Town Meeting member Diab Jerius, pushing for passage of the article, said it would only impact three properties on Main Street, but would lead to “more significant impacts than expected to the neighborhood.”
On the other side, those against, including the Chamber of Commerce, worried about the economic feasibility if the town lowered the height in that area. They voted unanimously against both articles 5 and 6.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, also against Article 5, shared concerns about the article negatively impacting potential mixed-use development. He noted there are already buildings above 59 feet on Elmwood Street (at the northern end of Main Street, near the Woburn line).
Town Meeting member Tony Conte asked members to harken back to what the Chamber of Commerce said and how the town needs more commercial property.
“Downsizing makes it less attractive,” he pushed.
Article 6
This article also failed, though it was much closer. It would have modified zoning to better reflect opportunities that exist in the area, according to von Mering. She argued that since PUDs weren’t economically feasible (not enough space), the town shouldn’t tease developers into think they were.
She said the lots on the west side of Main Street can’t meet the requirements (25,000 square feet).
Again, the Select Board voted against the article, with only Welch in favor. She acknowledged the town needs development, but suggested it could still happen even if Town Meeting passed articles 5 and 6.
“Development is happening,” she noted, saying a lot is coming in.
On the other side, Goluboff called this article even less necessary than Article 5 “as it downzones less properties.” He added, countering von Mering’s claim, there was enough area to reach 25,000 square feet (though he admitted it might not currently be economically feasible, he also said modifications weren’t necessary).
Jerius, once again arguing for passage of a Planning Board article, said it was “highly unlikely” the area would be used for a PUD and it wasn’t fair to leave it on the map and “entice” developers. He also pushed back against the idea the article would down zone any properties.
“This cleans up the zoning map,” he opined, adding the Planning Board isn’t trying to prevent affordable housing.
The town can, of course, leave things alone and let the developers decide what’s economically feasible, as Town Meeting member Jason Lee suggested. Pushing back on that assessment, von Mering called zoning a road map and said developers who try to create a PUD would be wasting money on something they can’t do.
When asked by Town Meeting member Amanda Lewis if the project at Fells Hardware was a PUD, von Mering said no, adding the building height was also less than 59 feet.
In the end, while 90 residents supported the article, it failed to receive a two-thirds majority.
