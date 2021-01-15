WINCHESTER - The rollercoaster ride that is the coronavirus pandemic hit Winchester as, after two straight weeks of decreasing, the town’s percent positivity over the past 14 days increased this week from three percent to 3.7 percent. It originally dropped from four percent to about 3.5 percent and then to three percent.
The town continues to fare better than its counterparts in Middlesex County, although several communities did see a decrease this week including Woburn, Wilmington, Melrose, Lexington, Burlington, and Arlington.
Overall, with the state’s positivity rate over the past two weeks at nearly eight percent, Winchester can count itself among those communities below that number. As it stands, the town tested 5,545 people in the past 14 days and found 205 positive tests. In total, Winchester tested 39,955 residents so far.
As for cases, the town hit 828 in total and 181 in the past two weeks for an average daily incidence rate per 100,000 of 58 (also higher than last week).
Winchester held many testing days in December, testing 100s of residents each time, yet saw its percent positivity rate decrease during that period. That contradicts what President Donald Trump said when he claimed the United States’ case numbers increased because “we’re testing too many people; the more people you test, the more cases you’ll find.”
Obviously, the country’s case numbers and now deaths continue to increase not because of testing, but because of a lack of awareness. Less mask wearing and less social distancing leads to more cases.
The fact that case numbers rose two weeks after New Year’s Eve isn’t surprising; however, now that the country finds itself in a dormant period, i.e. no holiday parties on the horizon, there’s no excuse to see coronavirus numbers/deaths continue to rise. Yet, even with vaccines out and shots going into arms, it’s almost a certainty the case numbers and deaths will increase as the country heads into February and beyond.
Locally, Winchester continues to keep the Town Hall closed except for by appointment only, and restaurants continue to operate at diminished capacity. It’s now up to individual residents to remain diligent and practice good policies (masks, hygiene and distancing).
At some point, life will return to pre-COVID norms, but without careful attention to what’s going on, it could get even uglier before the country reaches that milestone.
