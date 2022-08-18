WINCHESTER - Who knew a discussion about trees could get heated?
At this week’s Select Board meeting, members of a Tree Working Group - Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius and Conservation Commission Chair David Miller - spoke about a potential spring Town Meeting warrant article dealing with the town’s Urban Forest and how that relates to both public and private shade trees. The working group consists of members of the Planning Board, Conservation Commission, Climate Action Advisory Committee, the town planner, and the sustainability director.
Miller said the group had a lot of support throughout town, pointing to a database of more than 75 people “and growing.” The group’s concern with trees encompassed not only those on public land, but also trees on private property.
Miller said public trees are regulated through a Public Shade Tree Bylaw and the town must have a tree warden. Current DPW Director Jay Gill operates as the town’s tree warden. However, trees on private lots are not nearly as regulated, but Miller called them a “key part of the Urban Forest.”
He said developers clear cut lots and tree companies cut down trees as opposed to pruning or treating them. He suggested a tree canopy survey to better understand the health of the town’s Urban Forest.
“Trees are a part of our community,” Miller stressed.
The main argument seems to involve the property right’s of home owners. Miller said there is no tree law in town, and when asked about preventing the removal of trees during construction projects, Jerius acknowledged contractors must minimize that removal through site plan review; however, he also pointed out that many projects don’t go through site plan review.
Therefore, while one of the goals, as laid out by the working group, involves preserving and enhancing the Urban Forest, Select Board member John Fallon argued this could trample on the right’s of property owners.
“It seems intrusive to tell residents what they can do with trees,” he noted.
Miller responded that the answer lies in the importance of trees in town and in the lives of its residents. Jerius added how the town already has lots of regulations in place to protect neighbors and it currently limits what property owners can do. Any type of bylaw the working group brings to Town Meeting, he seemed to suggest, would simply be in line with other constrictions.
Fallon called their proposal a “solution looking for a problem.”
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested a compromise where the town would have some incentives to maintaining trees if the town wants to pursue restricting some right’s for property owners.
It should be noted Miller and Juries listed other goals the working group hopes to achieve including the development of a forward-looking Urban Forest management plan, the development of a town-approved organizational structure to keep any management plan current, the research into what other towns have done to inform any potential Town Meeting article, and the education of residents, contractors and developers.
To reach these goals, the group meets biweekly, connects with their more than 75 interested parties, researches tree bylaws to collect ideas, and created a vision statement.
