WINCHESTER - Three years ago, some members of Dennett Road (off Hollywood Road in the area of the Middlesex Fells Reservation) wanted the town to put up Slow Children or Children at Play signs. The Traffic Review Committee reviewed the matter and felt that because Dennett Road is horseshoe-shaped with a park located at the apex of the horseshoe the signage would be appropriate.
Several years later, the DPW installed the signs; however, they did so before the Select Board could hold a public hearing. After the signs went up, some residents expressed concerns related to the need for and location of the signage.
The signs did eventually come down. At their most recent meeting, the Select Board held a public hearing to determine whether the signs should return. The board eventually decided, after hearing arguments both for and against needing the signs, to take no action.
Normally, residents at a public hearing are all in favor of traffic calming measures such as stops signs or speed limit signs, speed bumps or crosswalks or narrowing or painting the roadway. This time, the neighbors were split with some believing the signs weren’t necessary.
Slow Children or Children at Play signs are what Town Engineer Matt Shuman called warning signs and aren’t enforceable. This type of signage is not included in the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices, which is the federal document that provides guidance and standards on how to use traffic signs. However, the town often installs these signs as a measure to increase driver awareness.
On Dennett Road, a traffic count conducted in late July showed about 40 vehicles per day and two to three vehicles per day were classified as trucks based on vehicle length (this may not have included Amazon or other delivery trucks, the town engineer noted).
The average speed was approximately 19 miles per hour and the 85th percentile speed was 23 miles per hour. This means 85 percent of all vehicles on the street were driving at or below 23 miles per hour. The speed limit on Dennett Road, as it is on any road deemed “thickly settled,” is 25 miles per hour.
Furthermore, the police department reviewed their crash database and no crashes were reported in the past five years.
When Select Board member John Fallon inquired about the process for installing signage, Town Manager Beth Rudolph said a request is made to her office, then to the town’s Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee followed by a public hearing and vote of the Select Board.
Some residents in attendance questioned why a small side street like Dennett Road needed signs. Others, like Horacio Facca, pointed out how Dennett Road has no sidewalks. He called the street dangerous and even went so far as to put his money where his mouth is.
“I’ll be glad to pay for (the signs) if you authorize me,” he suggested.
Other residents pointed out the amount of young, school-aged children who live on the street. They noted how the Traffic Review Committee and police chief favored the signs three years ago. They also pointed to a petition signed by 14 households (some of those households may have been on Hollywood Road, however; in fact, many of the people who requested the signs may live on Hollywood Road).
Some people who actually live on Dennett Road opposed the signs, pointing out how much has changed in the past three years: less people work from home now and school is back in person, which it wasn’t during the height of the pandemic.
The board, understanding how too many signs can lessen their effect, ultimately voted to take no action and have the town engineer monitor the situation. This means, according Shuman, there remains only one sign on the street, near the park.
