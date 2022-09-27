WINCHESTER - Thanks to the assistance of Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, the Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw article will make it onto the fall Town Meeting warrant. The purpose of this article is to allow the creation of Accessory Dwelling Units on lots where single-family homes or duplexes exist or are allowed specifically to allow Winchester residents to age in place (62 or above) or provide a living space for those with disabilities.
Bettencourt, who pushed for the article to make it onto the upcoming Town Meeting warrant, joined the working group to help them get it across the finish line. Originally, the town planned to wait for the state legislature to pass a similar measure; however, it stalled thus necessitating this proposed bylaw.
According to a copy of the draft bylaw, ADUs may be constructed as a matter of right provided that either the primary or accessory unit is established or constructed for the purpose of creating housing options for persons with disabilities, as defined under Mass. General Law, or where at least one individual in either unit is 62 or older.
No more than one accessory unit per single-family or duplex is allowed and the owner must live in either the main home or the accessory unit. In this case, the bylaw defines an owner as someone who owns either a fee simple interest in the dwelling unit or beneficial interest in the dwelling unit, as evidenced by a schedule of beneficial interest or other appropriate instrument.
Although the state legislature didn’t pass any measure dealing with ADUs, Bettencourt said the working group used their legislation as a boilerplate when compiling this bylaw.
Planning Board Chair and member of the working group, Diab Jerius said a need for this type of dwelling existed and people were already doing it for family. He stressed this bylaw, though, wasn’t restricted to family; in fact, the working group was very careful not to include the word family in the bylaw.
(This will allow elderly residents to remain in the home, or on the property, while renting either the main unit or the accessory unit to a non-family member.)
Jerius said the group made the language as narrow as possible. He also said town counsel reviewed it, but would review it again as the working group made a few new edits.
Any enforcement of this bylaw would come from the building department, but the bylaw includes a fee for non-compliance (i.e. the owner doesn’t live on the property or no one on the property is over 62 or disabled). The Planning Board chair did add there would be a 90-day window in the event the owner sold the house while a renter remained in the accessory unit.
Although some members of the board, during a previous meeting, expressed satisfaction with the article coming in the spring, everyone supported placing it on the fall Town Meeting warrant and the Select Board voted as a whole to co-sponsor the article with the Planning Board.
The Planning Board also plans to hold a public hearing on the article on either Tuesday, Oct. 4 or Oct. 11 for stakeholder and community feedback.
For his part, Bettencourt said he appreciated the chance to work with the group. He called them a “very hard working group.” He also called the article a priority, especially as the town continues to find ways to increase its affordable housing stock.
“We did a lot of work with town counsel,” he said after the meeting, in regards to how they turned nothing into something in time for the fall.
