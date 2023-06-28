WINCHESTER - The Select Board held a public hearing concerning the intersection of Cross and Holton streets in the northeastern section of Winchester near the Woburn line and voted to approve some recommended changes. This stems from a 2019 traffic calming study.
Erica Guidoboni, project engineer from Toole Design Group overseeing the project, mentioned the “lighter touch” her engineering firm took due to the truck activity in the area. In fact, with the help of the DPW, she ran a pilot program for about a week using barriers to simulate changes to the curbs and creating islands in and around the intersection.
Part of the solution will involve the addition of a stop sign at East Street and two at Holton Street (one before East Street and one at the intersection with Cross Street). Guidoboni also mentioned a new crosswalk across East Street plus extending the curb at the corner of East Street and Holton Street and eliminating the traffic island (it made it too difficult for trucks to turn without crossing into the other lane) and replacing it with a painted one (that may or may not include cobblestones).
Finally, the plan calls for a “Do Not Block the Box” marking/sign at the intersection of East and Holton streets and a Rapid Flashing Beacon across Cross Street. The total cost estimate for all the improvements comes to $177,000 (this includes construction, administration, police detail and 15 percent contingencies).
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said Toole tried to tighten the turning radius but had to take all the truck traffic into account.
Residents who spoke during the public hearing called the intersection dangerous. One resident, Susan Busher, mentioned that sometimes trucks wind up on the sidewalk.
Resident Michael Hall inquired about making either or both East Street and Adams Road (which connects East Street to Cross Street) a one-way road. Guidoboni said Toole discussed it, but would need to engage with Adams Road residents. She also mentioned looking at adding a four-way stop on Cross Street, but said it wouldn’t work because it would cause too much back up on Cross Street.
Ben Keeler, chair of the town’s traffic advisory committee, but speaking as a resident, hoped these plans could improve visibility for drivers using Cross Street.
With the board’s approval, the project can move forward using funds from the nearby River Street 40B project.
