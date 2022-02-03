WINCHESTER - Will Winchester impose a vaccine mandate? If so, it will be up to the Board of Health to make that determination, according to Town Counsel Mina Makarious.
Vaccine mandates have become very controversial over the past few months with many taking to the streets in protest or quitting their jobs rather than getting vaccinated. In Canada, truck drivers traveled across the country to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate requiring all truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements.
Those protests are now apparently obstructing a US-Canada border crossing. According to CNN, criminal investigations are also underway after the alleged “desecration” of monuments during weekend protests that spilled into Monday.
In Winchester, like Boston, Makarious said any vaccine requirements would come from the Board of Health, this according to a Mass. General Law that allows boards of health to impose requirements “to stop the spread of infection.”
He added how the Board of Health has broad powers under MGL Ch. 111. He also noted how it’s common for the Board of Health to ask the Select Board and town manager to help them implement any mandates (such as the current indoor mask mandate the Select Board supported).
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff called the vaccine the “number one way to stop the spread” and said his board would help if needed. Chair Susan Verdicchio added how she was glad the Board of Health was discussing any possible mandates.
President Joe Biden attempted to impose federal vaccine mandates on companies with 100 or more employees, but the Supreme Court struck those down. The mandate would have required employees either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly.
Once the Supreme Court made its ruling, the Biden Administration withdrew the mandate. However, the Supreme Court did uphold a mandate for health care workers, meaning any employee at a hospital or other medical facility that receives Medicare or Medicaid payments from the government must be fully vaccinated.
It should be noted some private companies still imposed a vaccine mandate even after the Supreme Court rejected the overarching mandate.
With Winchester vaccinating just about everyone it can over the age of 11, a mandate might not even be necessary, save for anyone coming into the town from another community. But as Massachusetts remains one of the most vaccinated states in the country, a mandate forcing people to get vaccinated before they can enter a building or go to work may only affect a small percentage of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.