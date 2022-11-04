WINCHESTER - Two of the main articles Town Meeting will take up this fall involve the Lynch Elementary School on Brantwood Road. Both are co-sponsored by the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee and the School Committee.
Article 12
This asks Town Meeting to amend a vote made during 2020 spring Town Meeting to “expand the scope of the purpose of the appropriation and borrowing authorization to include paying costs of planning and designing the new Lynch Elementary School project in addition to paying costs of the feasibility study and to delete language regarding the allocation of premium received upon the sale of the bonds or notes that is no longer necessary or consistent with state law.”
The increase comes to $1.5M. The article also notes “the town may be eligible for one or more grants from the Massachusetts School Building Authority,” with any amount expended by the EFPBC.
Article 13
This asks Town Meeting to pay for the cost to replace the current Lynch Elementary School Building. It notes the MSBA’s reimbursement offer “shall not exceed the lesser of (1) 36.21 percent of eligible, approved project costs, as determined by the MSBA, or (2) the total maximum grant amount determined by the MSBA.”
This article directly relates to the upcoming debt-exclusion override set for Jan. 7. Both that override and the operating override vote pertain to the Lynch School, though the operating override aims to put money into the Capital Stabilization Fund for use on traffic calming measures in the Lynch School neighborhood. The debt-exclusion override vote will pay for the Lynch School construction.
At some point after Town Meeting ends, the Select Board (and possibly the EFPBC and School Committee) will hold a public information session regarding the two override ballot questions.
The School Committee tried for several years to receive funding from the state to replace or repair the aging Lynch School and nearly three years ago the MSBA finally gave the town the green light to move forward with the project.
Then-Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools Dr. Judy Evans stated at the time, “We are thrilled to have been invited to partner with the MSBA to build a school that is up-to-date and meets the need for additional classrooms resulting from our growing enrollment.”
The MSBA is a quasi-independent government authority created to reform the process of funding capital improvement projects in public schools. The MSBA works with local communities to create affordable, sustainable, and energy-efficient schools across Massachusetts. (https://www.massschoolbuildings.org).
It took some time to get to this point, but now the town must approve funding before the MSBA agrees to reimburse the town for the project. If the debt-exclusion override fails, the MSBA won’t assist Winchester and the town would need to pay for the entire project itself (should the project continue).
The operating override doesn’t need to pass for the Lynch School project to continue, as it isn’t paired with the Lynch School replacement project directly (the EFPBC decided not to partner with the Select Board in this endeavor).
