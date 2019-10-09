WINCHESTER - Discover the (real) secret life of bees! Find out what an ocean robot does, or see super-resolution microscopy in action. The experts on these and other science-rich subjects are among the featured speakers at Acera School’s free 2019 Innovator Symposium. The event will also feature hands-on activities in woodshop, architecture, biology, and electronic arts.
Save the date for this free public event! Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Acera School: 5 Lowell Ave, Winchester.
Acera’s annual Innovator Symposium showcases these scientists and inventors – and their groundbreaking work – for people of all ages to enjoy. Last year, more than 150 kids, adults, researchers, and tinkerers attended to make their own electronic Halloween mask and explore the worlds of neuroscience, nanomaterials, 3D printable clothing, and wearable biometric technology.
There are no assumptions about what content is “too old” or “too young” for attendees at this unique and interactive event; children and adults alike can meet and speak with leading scientists. It’s one of the many ways Acera makes science accessible to all ages and learning styles, and makes connections to innovations happening in the real world.
Founded in 2010, Acera is a non-profit STEM school serving high-ability students in grades K-9. The school engages students in individualized, inquiry-based learning that is designed around their passions and aligned with their own abilities. In addition to K-9 education, Acera offers daily after-school enrichment programs as well as February, April, and summer vacation camps.
For more information, visit aceraschool.org.
