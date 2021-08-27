WINCHESTER - Chair of the Select Board, Susan Verdicchio, spoke on how they will transition for a new Town Manager at last Monday’s meeting since current Town Manager, Lisa Wong, is resigning.
The Board has been talking about the acting Town Manager role and the consensus of the Board is that they will send a memo to all the department heads and senior staff encouraging them to apply for this role as an internal candidate.
If they do want to apply Verdicchio stated that they would interview candidates and vote on the acting Town Manager on September 13th, the next Select Board meeting. She added that they do think an internal candidate would be the best idea because they would be familiar with the town staff, projects, and ongoing work that the town is doing.
She wants everyone to have a chance that is qualified and would like an opportunity to step up as acting town manager.
Verdicchio noted that the existing town manager, Lisa Wong, was originally set to leave on October 31st but she has requested the Board move that up to October 1st so that she has time for important family events.
Wong also wants to enable the acting Town Manager to start taking over ongoing business that the town is working on, specifically getting prepared for the Town Meeting and starting to look at next year's operating budget, which is started very early in the year.
The Board voted unanimously to approve Wong's last day as of October 1st with no discussion.
