WINCHESTER - Plans to develop the Waterfield lot are moving full-steam ahead after the Select Board heard a presentation from Civico, the team leasing the land from the town that plans to build a 60-unit development on the site.
Taylor Bearden, from Civico, said they would present the plans as they’ll be presented to the Planning Board. Joe Haskett, architect from Union Studio Architects, called the original submission back in April more schematic and these new plans more hardline.
The design shows two buildings, a larger U-shaped one in the back which will house most of the 60 units, a smaller three-story one with some units on the second and third floors, and parking on the lower level. Civico offered 119 total spaces with 71 listed as public. Original plans called for a central entrance, but Hackett said he moved it to a more corner entrance to allow for a crosswalk configuration.
The development team plans to integrate their design with the MBTA for accessibility, as the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station abuts the proposed housing complex. Hackett said some areas would be available to close off at certain times.
The amount of units and layout remains the same from the original design.
Chair Rich Mucci said the project “sounds very far along” and the board felt the design looked great. Select Board member Michael Bettencourt reminded the development team how heavily trafficked the area is by pedestrians.
Bearden said the next steps include a 60 percent project meeting with the MBTA and advancing phase II moorings.
One issued faced by the town concerns how the it handles the public parking spaces. Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph noted the board could charge for each space, making them longer-term, or offer them as 30-minute or one-hour spaces for free.
On Monday, Jan. 9, at the board’s next meeting, members can vote on the plan or recommend changes. The board did not indicate any issues or propose any alternatives.
After the meeting, when asked about working with the MBTA. Beardon called it straight-forward, noting how the MBTA and his team’s project abutted each other. He said the two sides would coordinate logistics and have many more meetings.
Beardon also said it’s been great working with the town and Town Planner Brian Szekely. Even though everything seems to be moving smoothly, he admitted they were still several years away from construction.
History
The town released a Request for Qualifications for this property and received nine responses. Of those, five responded to the town’s Request for Proposals. While interested parties and stakeholders praised all the proposals, the Select Board ultimately chose Civico.
Once they narrowed it down, the board received Town Meeting approval on a Land Development Agreement. The approval was short-lived, as members who voted against approving the LDA gathered enough signatures to force a town-wide vote on the project.
Even though it was close, the opponents of the Civico-town deal won and the Select Board returned to the negotiating table. Before that, they convened an advisory task force comprised of members of both opponents and proponents of the original deal and members of the business and real estate community to help them in the negotiating process.
Eventually, the two sides agreed on a deal that featured more parking spaces and more money for the town (plus the town loaning Civico money the developers will pay back over time). The new deal also received Town Meeting approval, which allowed Civico to move forward with development plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.