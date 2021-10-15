WINCHESTER - The COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots and the flu vaccine are all here and some people might need to get them all.
With 90 percent of Winchester residents vaccinated, getting the original COVID-19 vaccination doesn't seem to be a problem. However, some residents might need a booster. Others, meanwhile, are focused on getting their annual flu shot. If it seems a little confusing or complicated, it's really not.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time.
As it states on the CDC website: "Even though both vaccines can be given at the same visit, people should follow the recommended schedule for either vaccine: if you haven't gotten your currently recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine, get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, and ideally get a flu shot by the end of October."
Translation: the coronavirus is deadlier than the flu, so get that vaccine ASAP. But don't forget your flu shot, either. This includes the booster shot, as well.
Speaking of the booster shot, the CDC recommends anyone who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago and who is over the age of 65 or 18-plus and lives in a long-term care facility, 18-plus and has an underlying medical condition, 18-plus and works in a high-risk setting, and/or 18-plus who lives in a high-risk setting, receive a booster shot to boost immunity.
These shots won't be given out by the community, as of now, according to Health Director Jennifer Murphy; however, she said they're prevalent at many pharmacies. The governor also announced booster shot clinics for Springfield and Lowell starting now.
The CDC notes that data suggests protection against the coronavirus may decrease over time and be less able to protect against the Delta variant. While the original dose remains effective in preventing severe disease, data shows it's less effective at preventing infection or milder illness with symptoms (especially for those older or immunocompromised).
Right now, the booster shot only exists for those who received a Pfizer shot, due to Food and Drug Administration authorization. The FDA may authorize booster shots for those who received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot sometime in the future.
(Note: on Thursday, vaccine advisors to the FDA voted unanimously to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The committee agreed a booster dose would be “safe and effective” in some people six months out from their primary series, according to CNN. The guidelines will be the same for those who received the Pfizer vaccine.)
The CDC said it would continue to "keep the public informed with a timely plan for Moderna and J&J booster shots."
The CDC also notes the need for a booster shot doesn't mean the vaccines aren't working. However, "public health experts" started to notice "reduced protection, especially among certain populations, against mild and moderate disease."
The only side effects to the booster shot appear similar to side effects related to the original vaccine: fatigue and some pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported. Of course, more serious side effects are possible, though rare.
