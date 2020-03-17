WINCHESTER - The Winchester Select Board has spent more than a year and a half debating what to do about stormwater and MS4. First, they backed the use of a stormwater fee via a tiered structure and sent a warrant article to Town Meeting last fall. After Town Meeting voted it down, the board discussed raising water & sewer rates and/or adding a stormwater fee without a tiered structure.
At the most recent meeting, Town Manager Lisa Wong suggested a third option: increase the service charge fee from $20 per year to $100 per year. She said most communities charge twice or 10 times as much as Winchester.
DPW Director Jay Gill agreed, saying this could be an opportunity to look at the fee. Winchester, and other communities, charge a service fee to residents for all the work that goes into producing the water & sewer bills such as reading meters, making sure there aren’t any abnormally high readings, writing the reports, checking to make sure the reports are accurate, and mailing out the bills.
With this option, the town would still need to use $205,000 of General Fund Subsidy money to help fund its MS4 obligation. On top of that, the Town Manager mentioned increasing water & sewer rates by 11 percent for FY21, 10 percent for FY22 and seven percent for FY23-FY25.
Although this seems like a lot to digest, spring Town Meeting would only vote on the service charge increase, an increase to water & sewer rates for FY21 and using $205,000 of General Fund Subsidy money. Therefore, Town Meeting would most likely have two warrant articles to consider: one for the increases and one to authorize the town to move the $205,000 from the General Fund to Water & Sewer Retained Earnings.
The new options exist because Town Meeting said a tiered structure was too complicated. They wanted a flat fee. However, will these new ideas also be too much for Town Meeting to handle?
“This may be complicated, too,” said Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff in regards to the Town Manager’s recommendations.
Regardless, Select Board member Amy Shapiro said the town would need a “rate increase no matter what we do.” And, Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, who helped craft the initial tiered structure that Town Meeting rejected, said the service charge increase would be a “simpler solution” than a stormwater fee.
To that point, Select Board member Susan Verdicchio said, “increasing the (service charge) fee makes sense. This isn’t just a stormwater issue. We need a reliable income source.”
In fairness, a service charge increase would be the flat fee Town Meeting asked for. There would be no measuring, no ERUs (Equivalent Residential Units) and no debating impervious area. Everyone would end up paying the exact same (an extra $25 per quarter on their water & sewer bill).
The service charge increase also doesn’t depend on the amount of water resident’s use. Gill said revenue has been down due to recent rainy seasons. This is also why the Select Board and Town Manager pushed for a stormwater fee; it would be dedicated revenue and not dependent on water usage.
If Town Meeting ultimately approves an increase to the service charge, it would be the first increase since the town introduced the fee back in 2007, according to DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan. With some towns having fees over $100, the Town Manager felt an increase was appropriate.
This fee, as Verdicchio noted, would cover three pipes: water, sewer and drainage.
Although this option may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said he was willing to “move forward with the concerns of the board,” adding they “have to do something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.