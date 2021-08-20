WOBURN/WINCHESTER - The employees of the City of Woburn and the Town of Winchester are members of the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission.
Each year, PERAC submits to the public an Annual Report citing the status of the investment of these public employees, including the Market Value of their investments and their previous year’s rate of return.
In recent days, PERAC has made public their annual report showing PERAC funds are holding their own through an uncertain, pandemic year.
Woburn reported a Market Value of $168.9 million and a Rate of Return of 12.58 percent while Winchester showed $148.8M and a12.60 percent return. The 10-year, analyzed return (2011-2020), showed 9.08 percent for Woburn and 7.98 percent for Winchester.
PERAC Chairman Philip Y. Brown, acknowledged,“ It was a year the likes of which we have never seen, and hopefully, will never see again. While the pandemic affected all of us, it certainly affected some of us more than others whether it was through loss of a loved one, personal illness or of those close to you, or financial burdens.”
Woburn, for example, has 478 active members and 495 retired members in their system.Total payroll for active members was $29.4 million with an average salary of $61,500. The average age was 50 and the average service was 13.6 years.
In Winchester, there were 364 active members and 274 retired members The town’s total payroll was $20.9 million with an average salary of $57,400. The average age was 49 with 13 years of service.
Woburn had 29 disabled retires while Winchester had 17.
On the negative side, Woburn’s funded ratio is at 61.1 percent and will not be fully funded until 2035 while Winchester’s funded ratio is 80.5 percent with a 2029 year to be fully funded.
Internally, the year 2020 was a time for “the next initiative,” according to Executive Director John W. Parsons. The time was for introducing the PROSPER system, an electronic fitting of retirement calculations. Following a trial and then a staff training, boards are now able to file all types of retirement calculations electronically, saving time and eliminating paper records.
The goal in any sense, he said, is to reduce turnaround time in the processing of applications.
“Moving from and all-paper process to an electronic filing will save board members significant time going forward and improve record keeping,” reported Parsons.
Still, as Parsons has pointed out, the biggest change was in electronic communication, particularly video. It allowed PERAC, he said, and all boards to continue public meetings in accordance with the governor’s executive order, staff meetings, and meetings with members.
“Prior to 2020, ZOOM was a children’s television show to many of us and mute lighting and backgrounds were things that never crossed our minds,” concluded Parsons.
The improvements, reported PERAC, resulted in improved travel time and convenience for members plus improving transparency.
Woburn PERAC board members are:
Ch’m. Denis Devine
Charles Doherty
Gerald Surrette
Marilou Lundin
Michael Gorman
Winchester board members are:
Ch’m. George Morrissey
Stacie Ward
William Zink
Rober Frary
Woburn’s board administrator is Anne Speicher and Winchester’s administrator is Karen Marchese
