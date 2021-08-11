WINCHESTER - It’s the Summer of Road Work in Winchester.
Not matter where you go in town, you’re bound to run into a street closure, or a street reduced to one lane or just some type of road work. Most of it involves Eversource.
According to Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, the electric company continues work on the smaller 115kV project and recently started work on the much larger 345 kV project. She said Eversource remains in the Bacon, Fletcher and Church Street area for the 115 kV project and started working on Washington Street in the Winchester Hospital area on the 345 kV project.
Fortunately, for drivers, Rudolph said Eversource hopes to finish the smaller project soon. She said the company could be done in the Bacon, Fletcher and Church Street area by this month before it moves onto the Wedgemere Commuter Rail Station and Main Street.
The larger one, though, could take some time. It needs to move down Washington Street and cross the Aberjona.
It’s not just Eversource causing traffic headaches, however, as the town tries to finish other projects before school starts in September. One such project involves the Johnson Road/Ridge Street intersection near the Vinson-Owen Elementary School.
Thanks to a Safe Routes to School grant, the town continues to install sidewalks and work on a traffic signal.
The other, major non-Eversource project involves the MBTA work at the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station. That project could take several years to complete and will divert users of the station to the Wedgemere Station.
With the coronavirus pandemic lessening (though still forcing the town/state to re-implement mask mandates in some areas) and children headed back to school in a month, more and more people will take to the streets. As Select Board member Rich Mucci noted, this will be the town’s first big test in dealing with all these road projects at once.
He asked the town engineer about a potential communication plan to alert residents about how to navigate the construction. Rudolph said there wasn’t a formal plan yet, but Town Manager Lisa Wong said they would work with the various schools, have maps at the Transfer Station and place alerts on the town’s website.
Mucci suggested the town manager/town engineer prepare an update for the board’s next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 23.
