WINCHESTER - There’s a new manager at the popular Swanton Street diner and it’s the former manager’s daughter Jennifer. The eatery also applied for a change to its alcohol license, now boasting an All Alcohol license and not just a beer and wine license.
Mark O’Connell, attorney for the diner, said it opened in 2006 and hasn’t incurred an incident with respect to its alcohol license.
As for the new manager, she said she started working there three years ago.
The Select Board described the popularity of the establishment with chair Susan Verdicchio calling it a “known quantity” and Mariano Goluboff noting how important it is as a restaurant outside the town center in a residential neighborhood.
“The residents (in the neighborhood) sing the praises of the restaurant,” he acknowledged.
Goluboff added his own well wishes, saying, “thank you for supporting the town. I hope this change helps you survive and strive for many years.”
The board then unanimously approved the manager and alcohol license switches.
