WINCHESTER - Ahead of tonight’s debate in Wakefield, Town Councilor Edward Dombroski (R-Wakefield) continues to fire off attacks at his opponent, State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester). Besides calling for more debates, Dombroski is now calling for “increased transparency from his opponent.”
The two men are vying for the state senate seat in the Fifth Middlesex District currently held since 2014 by Sen. Lewis. The district serves all of Malden, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield and precincts 1-3 and 8 in Winchester.
While the two men are scheduled to debate tonight at 7 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Hall of the Galvin Middle School located on Main Street, Dombroski has called for more debates, including one hosted by the League of Women Voters Winchester. He made claims the senator, by refusing more debates, must have something to hide.
In a news release, Dombroski called the senator out for a lack of transparency while also noting his “voting history is public.” He claims “Senator Lewis may not want to show up and defend his record,” noting how “Jason Lewis has voted against legislation that would have created greater access to public participation in remotely conducted hearings, a rule that would have prohibited sneaking through new taxes in informal sessions, and against requiring additional public hearings around the state for bills that create new taxes.”
In response, the senator said in a statement, “It is disappointing but not surprising that Ed Dombroski would take a page from the Republican playbook and consistently lie or misrepresent my positions and track record in the state Senate. Since he has run a campaign that lacks any substance or policy positions, he has instead stooped to making false and shameful attacks against me.”
Sen. Lewis went on to note how he “worked hard every day to improve the quality of life in our communities, and (has) consistently delivered results for my constituents. I have led the passage of many major pieces of legislation, including the landmark Student Opportunity Act to provide equitable funding for our public schools and the strongest Paid Family and Medical Leave law in the nation. I have also secured millions of dollars for our communities, including funding for building new schools, transportation improvements, parks and playgrounds, historic preservation, arts and culture, and local economic development.”
Previously, Sen. Lewis accused his opponent of a lack of transparency by pointing out how he has yet to “shar(e) any of his positions on the critical issues facing our communities and Commonwealth.” He added how Dombroski “is clearly the candidate who doesn’t want voters to know where he really stands on contentious issues or what solutions he has to offer.”
Dombroski’s campaign said his stance on the issues can be found at his website www.edforma.com.
The senator defended his refusal to participate in any other debates by calling tonight’s back-and-forth a “district-wide debate” that Wakefield Community Access Television will broadcast across all media outlets within the Fifth Middlesex District.
That, however, is not enough for Dombroski as he continuously calls on Sen. Lewis to engage him in other debates, even going so far as to suggest one debate in each of the six communities represented in the district.
The Wakefield town councilor said, “government works best when it is open to everyone,” suggesting the senator has attempted (and voted) in the past to close the door on important meetings and votes. He accused Sen. Lewis of “vot(ing) against increasing the time to review the budget before voting on it, vot(ing) against requiring bills to be public for 72 hours before the senate votes on them, and even voting against requiring a 30-minute recess that would allow senators to review new matters.”
The senator, though, claims to support transparency by “consistently vot(ing) in the Senate to make government more transparent and accessible to the residents and taxpayers of Massachusetts.”
As an example, he cited legislation he authored signed by Governor Charlie Baker to “strengthen the state’s public records law,” for which he received the Public Service Award from Common Cause Massachusetts.
As for tonight, Wakefield Town Moderator Bill Carroll will moderate the debate. Questions will be directed to the candidates by Bob Burgess, Editor of the Wakefield Daily Item and Melrose Weekly News and Dakota Antelman, Field Editor of The Patch.
The public is invited to see the live debate in the middle school auditorium. The debate will be cablecast live on the WCAT government channel (Comcast-22; Verizon-42; and RCN-13/HD 614). Additionally, the debate will be transmitted via livestream to the WCAT Facebook page, WCAT Wakefield YouTube, then rebroadcast.
The debates will also be provided to the respective cable access stations in the other district communities for local cablecast.
Wakefield Community Access Television is an independent not-for-profit organization funded by revenues from the franchise fees paid by Comcast, RCN, and Verizon, who provide cable service to Wakefield.
