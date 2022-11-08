WINCHESTER - As Town Meeting kicks off this Thursday, members could debate two important articles next week dealing with the parcel of land at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street.
While Town Meeting discussed, debated and voted on this piece of property in the past, even allowing the Select Board to take it via eminent domain, this will be their chance to sell it and make some of the money back the town used to buy it.
Article 14 asks Town Meeting to enter into a Land Disposition Agreement “for the sale of land consisting of approximately 1.2 acres, at the intersection of Washington and Swanton streets, commonly known as 278-292 Washington St. and 16-20 Swanton St.
Article 15 asks Town Meeting to shift money in the FY23 budget to allow for the indirect use of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the development project.
The Select Board took this property nearly a year ago for $5.27M, as it laid barren for more than a decade. It originally housed several small businesses; however, CVS purchased the property with the intent of building a store on the site. Neighbors, against what they called a “mega-CVS,” took the company to court and won. This left the property vacant.
Last June, after purchasing the land through eminent domain, the town issued a Request for Proposals to reimagine the site for affordable housing. The RFP mandated that all units must count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index (SHI), as defined by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. (This came as a result of a Town Meeting amendment to using eminent domain to take the property.)
The town received one response to the RFP, from the Woburn-based Melanson Development Group. After hearing the group’s presentation, the Select Board voted to enter into negotiations with Bryan Melanson and his team including architect Lawrence Reeves, development consultant Toni Coyne Hall and attorney Mark Vaughan, of Burlington.
Now, Town Meeting will hear the Melanson Group’s plan and the Select Board’s reasoning as to why the body should support it.
Plan
Melanson proposed to offer the town $4.05M for the property (or a little over $1M less than what the town paid to acquire it). He and his team outlined a project that would include 60 rental units with two affordable to those making 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and 14 affordable to those making 80 percent of the AMI, thereby allowing all 60 units to count toward the town’s SHI (since it’s a rental project).
The project also consists of 6,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor, 90 on-site parking spaces for residents with 16 spaces available for commercial customers and electric vehicle charging stations and passive recreational space.
According to information provided to Town Meeting, “the sale is continent upon Melanson completing a four-month due diligence period and receiving all applicable permits to build the above-described development.”
Melanson will pursue a 40B permit with support from the town assuming Town Meeting approval and the execution of the LDA this month. He would then submit a Project Eligibility Letter to MassHousing in January, hoping to receive approval by April of 2023. After a “comprehensive” permit application process with the ZBA next July and a ZBA decision by January of 2024, the two sides could execute an agreement in February of 2024.
In May of 2024, the town would officially convey the property to Melanson and he would pay the town. It would then issue building permits the following month with construction to begin in August of 2024, ending by December of 2025. Residents could begin to move in by December of 2025.
In the end, if this sale goes through and the town is able to use $1.22M in ARPA funds (indirectly) to make up the difference between what it paid and what Melanson offered, the entire process won’t cost taxpayers one dime. While the town won’t make any money off the sale of the property, it will receive additional property and commercial tax revenue.
Article 15
Because ARPA guidelines don’t allow for the paying down of Bond Anticipation Notes, the Select Board with the assistance of Town Comptroller Stacie Ward and the town manager’s office, came up with Article 15 that aims to shift funds by reducing the health insurance budget by $1.22M and increasing the funded debt budget by the same amount.
When the BAN comes due in March, the town will use the $1.22M transferred from the FY23 health insurance budget into the funded debt budget to pay down the principal from $5.27M to $4.05M prior to the issuance of the next 12-month BAN.
Once Town Meeting closes, the Select Board will vote to pay back the health insurance premiums using $1.22M in ARPA funds. That use is allowed under the federal ARPA guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.