WINCHESTER—In February and March of 2014, several mountain lion sightings were phoned into the police station. Unversed in mountain lions, local police turned to experts. State officials decreed that the only evidence, tracks left in the snow, belonged to a coyote or dog and dismissed the eye witnesses as mistaken. Some wildlife experts disagreed. The sightings ended.
But not so unusual animal stories. Over time there have been countless reports of odd happenings. In 1942, for example, Judge Curtis Nash hastened to the police station to report a bull moose on the loose. He had seen it amble across Lawson Road. While Chief Rogers went to investigate, the judge had some trouble getting his friends to believe the story until another townsmen said he saw it, too. Meanwhile, Rogers heard that it crossed a Highland Avenue property and entered the Fells.
“Later, the moose was spotted in the Gem at the Reservoirs where Supt. Harry Dotten [of the Water Department] and Officer James Halwartz with a posse were trying to round him up when the air raid alarm was sounded. The animal was last heard of in Melrose with game wardens on his trail,” The Winchester Star reported.
Over the years, the police have been called upon to deal with a number of animal problems, capturing runaway horses, chasing loose pigs on exciting running sprees through the center of town, rescuing dogs in the water, trapping alligators suddenly appearing on Salisbury Street, frightening away swarms of birds contaminating the sidewalks, exterminating a nest of wasps under a front porch, and more. But there is a limit to what they have been willing to do.
In October 1929, the Star reported, “the local police, who thought they had experienced every request possible for their services, had to revise their opinion last week when two young men arrived at headquarters with what they claimed was a poisonous adder which had fallen from a bunch of bananas. The reptile was confined in a bottle and was estimated at about three feet in length. Would the police give any advice as to the best way to kill the snake? They would! But advice was their limit. The young men were obliged to seek an executioner outside the membership of the force.”
Wayward farm animals
Farm animals, once common around town, became rarer as the 20th century progressed. Headlines like “Anti-Rooster Crusade” in 1906 indicate that lifestyles of the farms were conflicting with those of the suburbanites. However, through the mid-20th-century, residents continued to keep farm animals–and experience the occasional odd problem.
Goats, being a wayward breed of animal, required a roundup from time to time. For example, on Jan. 5, 1949, a resident of the Highlands reported that a couple of goats were having a go at the family garbage and, fearing worse, asked for police help.
“As a consequence, Officer Cassidy was sent out in a cruising car with full equipment, billy, gun, twisters and a two-way radio,” the Star reported.
At the scene of the crime, he found the goats easily enough. He “advanced toward them with an easy grace and in his best stalking manner, a technique of proved efficiency in driving away dogs, cats, cows or the occasional ‘muskrat.’
“According to Officer Cassidy, goats have nothing in common with any of these. At least, their reaction to being shooed, even by a uniformed representative of the law, is along entirely different lines. Instead of turning tail and starting for the great open spaces, goats, when approached by perfect strangers, in or out of uniform, are more apt to emit loud ‘maa-as’ and advance belligerently toward the intruder with heads lowered and horns ready.”
Having just recently completed a couple of police examinations, Cassidy “was reasonably sure that the ‘blue book’ had nothing to offer in opposition to the theory he had once heard advanced that the best way to handle a fractious goat is to get away from him fast.”
Cassidy did just that, going to look for the owner. He poured out his problem to the owner’s wife, who, unlike Cassidy, knew just what to do.
“Picking up several cigarettes, she started for the place where the goats were in action, with Officer Cassidy bringing up a discreet rear. On the scene, the lady merely offered the goats a cigarette apiece. Immediately all belligerency vanished and they became cooing doves. Even before Officer Cassidy had surreptitiously returned his ‘gat’ to its holster, the animals were following the lady on their homeward way, and it was just a question of butts to get them safely there, Officer Cassidy taking over when the gal’s supply ran out.
“Goats go for ‘ciggies,’ and it’s a thing that may be worth knowing some time. Note it down, just in case!”
Bees pay rent
At other times, residents have solved their animal problems without police intervention.
In April 1910, a Wilson Street resident was returning home with two bundles under his arms when he noted an animal slowly crawling along the gutter. Suddenly a wild muskrat made a bolt toward him. Trying to frighten it, he threw one of his bundles at it and then had the problem of retrieving his property. If he advanced, so did the animal. Finally he went to his house, procured a lantern and a polo stick, and returned to win the battle.
In 1918, Star readers learned that for about six years George Blanchard, a Washington Street resident, had shared his home with “a goodly sized, healthy swarm of bees quartered in a guest room of their own selection, just inside the peak of the roof above the ceiling of the uppermost rooms, where they never came into contact with other occupants of the house.”
In February 1918, “Blanchard decided to eject the tenants for non-payment of rent.” Assisted by a carpenter, he made a hole in the roof and drove the bees into the open air, where they soon perished from the cold.
“More than 100 pounds of honey were found in the roof, making up for the loss of rent.”
