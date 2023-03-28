WINCHESTER - After 37 years with the Winchester Fire Department Chief Rick Tustin will officially retire on April 28. He has had a total of 42 years in emergency services and it is time for him to move on. He mentioned that although mandatory retirement for the fire service is 65 years old, he wanted to leave on his terms when the time was right.
He has had many accomplishments as chief of the fire department. One is that he got the department and town through the pandemic. He credits the dedicated members of the department which aided greatly in their ability to maintain and service the town.
He is also proud of the fact that the department can receive funding for both a new fire engine and a new ambulance, both of which are due to be delivered later this spring. Also, together with town management and the firefighters union, they were able to negotiate two good collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) that made the department competitive and a place where it is very desirable to make a career.
The installation of the public safety monument in the front building is another accomplishment. He noted that with the assistance of Public Safety Dispatcher Paul Biagioni, retired Police Sgt. Dan Perenick, and many community members that stepped up to donate, a great memorial to all of public safety was brought to fruition.
Chief Tustin will miss working with the men and women of the department the most and stated that without their support and dedication, the job would not have been as enjoyable or productive. He will also miss the great working relationships he built with the other departments in the town. He is grateful for the friendships he has made over the years.
As chief, he learned that it is important to have trust in your subordinates that they will do the job they were hired to do. He further noted that if you don't have trust you will spend many sleepless nights wondering if everything is going OK. He also learned that it is OK to take a vacation, especially if you have good staff that you trust, as the business will continue and the time off will be beneficial.
He currently resides in Woburn but will be moving to the property he owns in New Hampshire. He plans to make this his retirement home. Sadly, with the sudden passing of his wife Ges, his retirement plans look a little different. They planned to work on the house they own in New Hampshire together, travel without any time constraints, and for him to play his bagpipes a lot more, as well as do some consulting work on the side. He noted for the most part that is still the same but it is going to be different.
The small-town atmosphere of the Winchester community will be missed by Chief Tustin. He will miss the interactions with the citizens of the town and miss working with the other employees of the town.
Some advice to the new fire chief would be to provide the training and resources your officers and firefighters need to accomplish the mission and then have the confidence to let them do the job without micromanaging every detail. He said praise and a thank you go a long way in a cooperative working relationship.
"Remember it's the men and women of the department that make you look good. When they succeed you succeed and when they fail you fail, too."
He further stated that you need to stand by your convictions and not every decision you make will be welcomed but that's the responsibility you took on. He concluded by commenting that it is also important to network with other chiefs, too, as they have likely encountered any issue that you might come across and can advise you on how to handle it.
