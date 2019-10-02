WINCHESTER - The Select Board received an update on the FY20 budget through Aug. 31.
Town Comptroller Stacie Ward wrote about revenue that the PILOT payment from Winchester Hospital “is the late FY19 payment (received in August).” She added the agreements are in the process of being negotiated for FY20.
Ward said all estimated revenues at this time are pending final certification by the Department of Revenue. As part of the tax rate setting process, the revenues will be rebalanced based on actual new growth, final state aid and comparisons to FY19 actuals (local receipts). She noted the tax recap tends to be finalized in early December.
25 percent of the indirects from the Enterprise Fund have been processed as of Aug. 31.
Expenditures
On the other side of the coin, Ward wrote how salary budgets are less than 17 percent spent, which she called routine through August. Expenditures, she noted, appear to be on target.
“As always, department heads have been instructed to notify me (and/or the Town Manager’s Office) if any budget issues arise during the year.”
Due to the nature of some of the departmental activity, the budgets will be spent more than the expected 17 percent (debt per debt service schedules, contributory retirement due in full by Aug. 31, general insurance premium due in July, health insurance paid a month in advance - the town pays for July and August in July - worker’s compensation program now funding third party up-front for several months).
Ward pointed out the possibility of a supplemental budget article for Fall Town Meeting, but noted her department is still working on pulling the information together.
The comptroller said the Finance Committee hasn’t made any reserve fund transfer yet in FY20.
Subsidies to the Enterprise Fund are posted quarterly up front; therefore, 25 percent of the subsidies have been processed as of Aug. 31.
Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund
Ward said the fund appears on track and will meet budgeted targets. She added at Fall Town Meeting there will be a supplemental budget article to true up the FY20 MWRA assessments and for debt service. There will also be an article regarding the stormwater fee.
Recreation Enterprise Fund
Ward said this fund also appears on track and will meet budgeted targets. As of right now, no supplemental budget article will be needed for Fall Town Meeting.
