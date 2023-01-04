WINCHESTER - In 2022, Winchester went searching and found a new town counsel and a permanent town manager. It also adjusted water & sewer rates.
Town manager
In the summer of 2021, former town manager Lisa Wong exited Winchester for South Hadley, in Western Massachusetts. About a month later, Town Engineer Beth Rudolph offered to step in as interim town manager until the board could find a permanent replacement. Last month, after interviewing three candidates, the Select Board settled on Rudolph to become its next permanent town manager.
Rudolph began working for the town as an assistant town engineer in 2004 before replacing former town engineer Bob Conway in 2010. In her time as lead engineer for the town, she’s worked on a variety of projects with the Planning Board, Conservation Commission and health department.
“I’m very interested in applying the skills I acquired as town engineer to the acting town manager role,” she said at the time.
The town engineer said it would be a team effort with the Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood and Town Comptroller Stacie Ward.
“She’s not just a good engineer, she can be a good town manager,” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff acknowledged in September of 2021. “We’ll be in good hands.”
Last summer, the board began discussions on how to best find a permanent town manager. Previously, the board took on that responsibility themselves (and with the help of a search committee). This time, they chose to hire Community Paradigm who helped the town develop a profile, find candidates, interview applicants, narrow the field down to four (though one candidate dropped out early), and interview the finalists.
In the end, the board chose Rudolph over two other more experienced candidates for her knowledge of the town, relationship with department heads and potential for growth. She’s also, as noted by Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, a “high-caliber employee.”
Chair Rich Mucci said in working closely with Rudolph as chair of the Select Board he’s seen her “rise to every challenge” and “(do) everything we’ve asked.” He added how he’s seen her confidence increase.
“It’s a challenge to be the acting town manager and the town engineer,” Mucci said about Rudolph holding two positions, but added how she deserves the chance to fill the position on a permanent basis.
“She’s the right fit,” the chair exclaimed.
Town counsel
The board also found a new town counsel to replace Anderson & Kreiger in Mead, Talerman & Costa. In June, the board interviewed applicants for town counsel. They sent a Request for Proposal (RFP) out, got several responses, and narrowed down the list to five law firms that they interviewed. They were: Mead, Talerman & Costa, Murphy Hesse Toomey & Lehane, Miyares Harrington, KP Law, and Anderson & Kreiger.
The main reason for the switch involved the retirement of Art Kreiger. The board initially chose Anderson & Kreiger to replace outgoing town counsel Wade Welch because of Kreiger’s background in land use law. Before he voted for Mead, Talerman & Costa, Mucci stressed the town needed a top tier land use attorney.
About Mead, Talerman & Costa, he noted how Jay Talerman represented the town previously and people he spoke with felt Talerman did a good job. He added the town could get to the same comfort level they have now with Anderson & Kreiger, but with better land use attorneys.
Ultimately, the board voted, 3-2, in favor of Mead, Talerman & Costa with Goluboff and vice-chair Anthea Brady opposing.
“All these firms are well-respected,” Brady noted. “It’s risky to change legal counsel now.”
Water & sewer
The Select Board voted back in March an increase to water & sewer rates for FY23 by 3.5 percent at the recommendation of Matt Abrahams of The Abrahams Group. He outlined three options and the board chose the one that increased rates by three percent for FY23; however, they then amended it at the suggestion of member Mariano Goluboff (because the option also called for raising rates by 6.5 percent from FY24-FY27).
The rate increase required passage at Town Meeting, which it received.
Thanks to that increase, the town will avoid a $1M average annual deficit over the next five fiscal years, according to Abrahams. With the change, the average residential user saw their bill increase from $134.49 in FY22 to $138.15 in FY23. A Tier 1 user, i.e. someone who uses less water, saw a much smaller increase, from $79.05 in FY22 to $80.77 in FY23. Commercial users saw the biggest jump, from $582.78 in FY 22 to $602.13 in FY23.
Overall, the town remains in good financial shape even as the MWRA continues to increase its costs for water (3.9 percent annually) and sewer (3.3 percent). Systemwide, the MWRA averaged a 3.5 percent water increase over the past five years and a 2.1 percent sewer increase.
