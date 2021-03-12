WINCHESTER - Irish eyes are smiling on Winchester residents who want to dine outside for St. Patrick’s Day as the Select Board approved permits for the Black Horse Tavern and First House Pub to host outdoor dining now through Tuesday, March 23.
According to Town Manager Lisa Wong, seven establishments applied for permits to allow outdoor dining and two, Black Horse Tavern and First House Pub, requested early seating prior to its official return on April 1. Others who applied can also request early seating if they meet the requirements set forth below, as voted on by the board.
The proposal she crafted includes several conditions, such as no dining outside if the temperature drops below 40 degrees (which it may next week) and/ or there’s snow, no seating allowed on sidewalks (parking spaces only), opening no earlier than 11 a.m. and closing by 10 p.m., and having a $1M insurance policy that must be submitted before activity can begin.
Originally, Wong planned to end outdoor dining on Wednesday, March 17, but the board, at the request of member Mariano Goluboff, extended it through their next meeting on Monday, March 22. This way the board can address it then and see if they can extend it even further, all the way to April 1.
The board opened up outdoor dining a few weeks earlier both for St. Patrick’s Day and because of the warmer temperatures expected Wednesday, Thursday and today.
“Anything to increase the use of restaurants is a good idea,” Select Board member Jacqueline Welch acknowledged.
Although Governor Charlie Baker opened up restaurants to 100 percent capacity, places like the Black Horse Tavern are quite small. With social distancing still in effect, as chair Michael Bettencourt pointed out, it doesn’t allow for many people inside. Allowing for outdoor seating now opens up the restaurant to more customers.
By April, outdoor dining should be more prevalent throughout town.
