WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved the permitting and reserving of up to five spaces starting now through July 31 for Santander Bank at 7 Church St. for exterior work on the building.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the bank already began interior work back in April, but wasn’t 100 percent sure when the exterior work would begin.
Town counsel
The contract for Mead Talerman & Costa, who took over for Anderson and Kreiger last year, expired on June 30. The Select Board, therefore, at their most recent meeting, voted to approve a new contract to run through June 30 of next year.
Chair Rich Mucci said the services and rates would remain the same. The board seemed pleased with the work the attorney’s have done for the town over the past year.
“They’re doing a good job,” Mucci said, acknowledging the learning curve they dealt with early on in getting caught up to speed on legal issues the town faced. “They’re on a good trajectory.”
Select Board member John Fallon said Jay Talerman, lead attorney, “has done everything as advertised and more.”
The board chose to move on from Anderson & Kreiger due to the retirement of Art Kreiger. Although Mina Makarious had been the town’s go to attorney for most of their tenure as town counsel, the board felt the loss of Kreiger and his land use expertise was too difficult to overcome.
Mucci at the time said, “I don’t see the Kreiger void being filled.”
Prior to Anderson & Kreiger, attorney Wade Welch served the town for nearly 30 years.
