WINCHESTER - At Monday night's Select Board meeting, Chair Michael Bettencourt was adamant about moving forward with the process for the Town Manager evaluation. He mentioned the last time the board spoke about this was possibly back in April. He added that the 360 piece, a leadership assessment tool they wanted to use, needs to get done soon and he commented they were recommending hiring their labor council to move forward with that process at the beginning of the year which would involve less than $5,000 for the town.
He added that the Town Manager, Lisa Wong, would also be part of this process and so would the Select Board. He feels this would be a way to facilitate moving it forward. He added that instead of the Select Board being involved directly in that process, which is how it has been done in the past, it would be done by an independent party which he believes most communities are moving towards.
He noted that Bob Joy, an attorney, would be the person to help them with the evaluation process. He added that Joy lives in Winchester and has committed much time to Winchester and he trusts his input. Bettencourt wants the process started by the beginning of 2021 and finished soon thereafter. He mentioned that the templates will be provided to them by the beginning of the year and then the board can review them and the evaluation will be issued to the staff.
This keeps the Select Board out of the process and is completely anonymous. Bettencourt also stated that once they get a template they like and is more modern and reflective of the community, they can keep that in place over the years.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff was a bit hesitant about this plan stating. “we’re giving up a responsibility that this board has always taken. Appointing the Town Manager is one of our responsibilities under the charter and we would be changing the tradition and I think I would like to maybe discuss it some more.”
Bettencourt stated that it can be a bit flawed when they are already connected to these staff members and they don’t necessarily feel comfortable with them being part of that process. He mentioned that in years past it hasn’t been as effective or consistent. He noted that the Select Board would still be a part of the process completely as would Wong.
Board member Amy Shapiro, who is quite familiar with the process Bettencourt wants to implement, is going to talk to Joy about it. She added that before he does any work for them she would like to see an anonymous example of a template.
Goluboff said that he is in favor of coming up with a process and the templates. He wants to make sure that the board sees the templates and they understand how much of the information is public before they have anybody conduct any evaluation.
Shapiro proposed that Joy send her a couple of examples of other clients he’s worked with to get an idea of what types of questions he’s asking and then she can work with Wong one-on-one with those examples. She mentioned that if they don’t feel like it’s the right tool they can go in a different direction.
Bettencourt agreed with what Shapiro had to say and he just wants to make sure they do not neglect this process and move forward promptly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.