WINCHESTER - Swim Winchester continues to make progress as the non-profit organization moves forward with its plan to build an aquatic center on Skillings Field next to Winchester High School.
According to president Caroline Shamu, the group hired an architect, Gary Coccoluto, and also met at the end of the summer with the Friends and Neighbors of Skillings Field, a local group concerned with placing the aquatic center on Skillings Field.
Coccoluto said he went back to look at the original site, an acre and a half, and found it overlaps slightly with the softball field. He said the size of the building would be 33,000 square feet in either one or two stories.
For parking, he outlined three options: parking in the student lot at WHS, bending the parking around the building/field (for more flexibility) and raising the building off the ground and placing parking underneath.
If the building remains two stories, and Coccoluto said he had a one-story option, the actual pool could be on the second floor (other options include in the ground and just the deep end in the ground - if they lifted the building off the ground).
In a two-story scenario, the first floor would include community/meeting spaces while the upper level houses both an eight lane pool and a “warm” pool, locker rooms and storage. With a single-story option, everything ends up on the ground floor in a more compact setting. This plan would also include a more residentially-scaled building.
If Swim Winchester chooses the two-story option and places the pool on the second floor, Coccoluto said he then favored bending the parking around the site with a clear entrance point. Either way, he would construct the building to scale with the rest of the neighborhood. He would limit the number of windows and offer 50 parking spaces.
(Neighbors, in the past, worried users of the site would park on their side streets and make it difficult for them to exit their driveways.)
The architect said he would have to shift the grass fields slightly, about 20 feet west, to develop a clear pedestrian path to the neighborhood.
“There’s a lot of site work to consider,” Coccoluto said about using Skillings Field, “but I’m not saying it’s not workable.”
Moving forward, Swim Winchester plans to hold discussions wth the town regarding permitting and start a capital campaign this winter. They will continue to communicate and partner with stakeholders and the town.
With the Select Board appreciative of the update, member Mariano Goluboff called it an “exciting project” and said it’s “great to have a centralized location.”
