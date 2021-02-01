WINCHESTER - This is the last week to pull nomination papers for the March 30 town election. The deadline is this Friday. Papers must be returned to the town clerk’s office with 50 signatures of registered voters by Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.
It’s already shaping up to be a very contested election for Select Board, School Committee, Board of Health, and Planning Board. In fact, should everyone who pulled papers remain in their respective races, this could end up as one of the busiest town election days in recent memory.
For Town Moderator, Heather von Mering, current Chair of the Planning Board, is running to replace Peter Haley who announced his retirement at the last Town Meeting. She is running unopposed.
For Select Board, current Chair Michael Bettencourt, Richard Mucci, Roger Wilson, and John Stevens are running for two open seats.
For the Board of Assessors, incumbent Paul Manganaro is running unopposed for one available seat.
For the Board of Health, Kelly Cormey, Maureen Pimentel and Ruth Trimarche are running for one open seat.
For the Planning Board, incumbent Maureen Meister, Richard Welch, Sale Dale, and I-Ching Katie Scott are running for two available seats.
For the School Committee, Shamus Brady, Thomas Hopcroft, Allison Kangas de Bellalta, Joanna Boylan, and Alison Spillane are running for two available seats.
For Trustee of the Public Library, incumbent Jane Murray is running unopposed for one available seat.
Town Meeting members
In Precincts 1-8: There shall be elected eight Town Meeting members in eight Precincts for a total of 64 Town Meeting members elected on March 30, 2021. Each term will be a three-year term.
Precinct 1:
Robert Deering*
David Heinold*
Douglas Marmon*
Chris Nixon*
Quinn Simpson*
Maura Sullivan*
Susan Verdicchio*
Shamus Brady
Vincenzo Rascionato
Richard Humphrey
Precinct 2:
Susan Carney*
Laura Colella*
Anthony Conte*
Jason Lee*
George Nowell, Jr*
George Nowell*
Barbara Bouquegneau
Precinct 3:
Kathleen Bodie*
Caren Connelly
Thomas Howley*
Jason Lewis*
Susan McPhee*
Maureen Meister*
Robin Vos*
Karen Caputo
Amy Poftak
Theodore Michalski, Jr.
Charles Kelley
John Stevens
Ryan Mackay
Precinct 4:
Janice Huxley Jens*
Maryanne McCall Taylor*
Bettina Parks*
Sally Quinn*
Bhavana Upadhyaya*
Candace Van Aken*
Stephen Boksanski
Michael Rauseo
Precinct 5:
William Band*
Robert Johnson*
Aaron Kutylo*
Ruth Trimarche*
Carol Savage*
Jacqueline Welch*
Nikolas Casagrande
Melissa Madden
Tim Nolan
Eric Keough
Precinct 6:
Margaret McIndoe*
Joan Miller*
Monica Ross*
Francis Sabatino* Noha Soliman
John R. Wiseman, IV*
Paul Manganaro
Jack Ciulla
Patrick Matteson
Philip Frattaroli
Precinct 7:
Bryn Buck*
Deborah DePeter*
Magdalena Ferrari*
Bruce Hickey*
Christopher Jones*
Megan Blackwell
Elizabeth Schreiber
Jennifer Haefeli
Precinct 7 one-year vacancy*
Elizabeth Schreiber
Precinct 8:
Norman Doucette*
Hank Lin*
Martin Mahoney, II*
Min Qiu*
Heather von Mering*
John Wile*
* Incumbents
The notification deadline for incumbent Town Meeting members to notify the town clerk is tomorrow Feb. 2, 2021. Therefore, you may not see all incumbents names populated on this list.
