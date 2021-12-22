WINCHESTER - At the Winchester Public Schools, there are four Occupational Therapists and one Physical Therapist who have been fighting for a spot in Unit A pay scale, what teachers are in, for three years.
According to Deborah Johnson, Winchester resident and Pediatric Physical Therapist (not employed by the Winchester School District), PTs and OTs want to be in Unit A pay scale with teachers but the district has been fighting them on this issue and have been offering them their own Unit F, which is a substantial difference in pay. In Unit A, teachers have a maximum salary of $110,000, while in Unit F they max out at $77,000.
Johnson believes that PTs and OTs should join Unit A because Unit A includes teachers, nurses, librarians, speech therapists, social-emotional coaches, IT staff, and psychologists so why not include PTs and OTs? She also noted that 17 out of 18 comparable school districts in the area all have OT/PT in Unit A, with the exception being Wayland.
The $43,000 difference is a huge number and there is no explanation for why these therapists do not deserve the same pay considerations as the other therapists treating the same students. Lisa Fleming, Winchester resident and retired WPS Occupational Therapist, added that the OTs and PTs function in the same manner as all of the teachers, librarians, Speech and Language Pathologists, School Psychologist, English Language Learns (ELL), Social Workers and Reading Specialists, and that they should be included in this group.
Fleming declared that it disheartens her to see the OT/PT Program that she and others have worked so hard to establish start to dissolve and fall apart. She feels that Unit F is a small and unprotected group of individuals. She also noted that the administration clearly stated they want to go in a different direction with the PT/OT group. She added that they replaced her position with an OT Assistant from an agency and may continue to do the same as others retire. She stated this is a cost-saving approach from the administration with a lack of consideration for what has proven to be an effective and successful therapy program.
Johnson heard that the PTs/OTs are not in Unit A because contractors cannot be included in Unit A. She worries about retiring therapists. She wonders if they will be replaced with experienced therapists or Occupational Therapy Assistants (OTAs). She has been told that there have been five different OTAs in the last two years, so there is turnover in those positions. She further revealed that if Unit F with its significant pay scale difference persists, it will be much harder to hire and retain experienced therapists. She mentioned that Winchester has been lucky that current OTs and PT are so dedicated to the schools and students that they have stayed at Winchester for so long.
If the program joins Unit A, Fleming believes that the OT and PT Program will continue to flourish with quality therapists who are devoted to the Town of Winchester, committed to helping some of the most vulnerable students flourish through their educational years, appreciate what has been done in the past and are excited about opportunities for further improvements in the future. She also noted that it will continue to add educational diversity which enriches the community as a whole.
According to Frank Hackett, Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, this is a tough process that they are bargaining through and nothing has been agreed on or dismissed. He continued to state that nothing is off the table. They will continue through January when the School Committee has scheduled another executive session on this matter. He noted that the WPS employs great people that work hard to serve children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.