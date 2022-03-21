WINCHESTER - More than 9,000 residents cast a ballot in the annual spring town election, the first ever held on a Saturday. This is more than double the number of residents who voted last spring (though, to be fair, COVID was much more of an issue than it is now).
In the contested races, Anthea Brady and John Fallon will join the Select Board after the two received 2,611 and 1,967 votes, respectively. The other two candidates, Jim Johnson and Vincent Dixon received 1,888 and 1,039 votes.
Ruth Trimarchi beat out incumbent Jennifer Infurna for the three-year seat on the Board of Health, 2,514 votes to 1,768. Gregory Sawicki beat out Lauren Costello for the one-year seat on the Board of Health, 2,701 votes to 1,520.
For the Planning Board, incumbent Diab Jerius received 2,303 votes to challenger Philip Frattaroli’s 1,809 to send Jerius back to the board he chaired prior to the election.
For the School Committee, both incumbents, Karen Bolognese and Chris Nixon, fended off the challenge of John Dobbins. Bolognese received 2,812 votes, Nixon received 2,515 votes and Dobbins received 1,808 votes.
In other, uncontested races, Town Moderator Heather von Mering received 2,942 votes, Patrick Gill received 3,139 votes to return to the Board of Assessor’s, Kurt Spring received 2,264 votes to return to the one-year seat on the Planning Board, and David Coughlin and Wendy Karle received 2,066 votes and 2,450 votes, respectively, to rejoin the Library Board of Trustees.
No candidate ran for the five-year seat on the Housing Authority; however, there were 405 write-ins.
Town Meeting
Precinct 1 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Prassede Calabi, Cecilia Carrior-Carmona, Peter D’Antonio, Tara Hughes, Deborah Jones Melkonian, Patrick Gill, Anthea Brady, Timothy Matthews, and Eric Shediac (Shediac and D’Antonio tied with 219 votes)
Precinct 2 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Catherine Curtis, Jeffrey Dean, Kristine Kamikawa, Edward Levesque, Jian Liu, Colin White, Stephanie Zaremba, and Marth Hoyt
Precinct 2 (one seat for a one-year term)
Michelle Blumsack
Precinct 3 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Samantha Allison, Janet Boswell, Ruthie Gagne, John Kilborn, Susan Nardone, Allison Kangas de Bellalta, William McGonigle, John Clemson
Precinct 4 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Aimee Burke, James Ferguson, Sean Donlon, Roger Marian, Michelle Prior, Robin Wolf, Eric Dimare, Shannon Vernaglia, and Ole-Petter Hamnvik (Donlon and Marian tied with 214 votes)
Precinct 4 (one seat for a one-year term):
Steven Bonnell
Precinct 4 (one seat for a two-year term):
Kathryn Valone
Precinct 5 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Roseanne Coric, Pamela Cort, Colin Simson, William Band, John Dobbins, Helen Philliou, Susan DeLeo, and Maureen Pimentel
Precinct 6 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Wei Han, Jack LeManager, Karen Bolognese, John Miller, Kenneth Pruitt, Dorothy Simboli, Richard Michienzi, and Anthony Cucinatti
Precinct 7 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Linda Baba, Paul Casey, Sally Dale, Michelle McCarthy, Donnette Peltier, Ben Albiani, William McPadden, and Steven Cucinatti
Precinct 8 (eight seats for a three-year term):
Nicholas Bogovich, Edward Bopp, Diab Jerius, Stacey Princi, Emily Shield, Steven Singer, Stephen McCabe, and Gregory Winn
