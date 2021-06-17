WINCHESTER - The Select Board made a change to the town’s building permit fees. Gone is the surcharge the board approved during Town Meeting as a way to pay for the sustainability director position. In its place will be a $1 increase per $1,000 of construction costs. This will help cover the cost of the new e-permitting system.
The fee now stands at $16 per $1,000 worth of construction costs. This means if a resident spends $10,000 to remodel their kitchen, it will cost that person an extra $160 in fees as opposed to $150 prior to the increase.
According to Building Commissioner Al Wile, the town last changed the building permit fees in 2006. Wile also said that revenue from building permit fees increased over the past year thanks to residents working on larger projects. He added 1,100 permits get pulled each year on average.
Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio expressed concern the increase might stop someone from working on smaller projects.
The building commissioner said the new fees would be fair and wouldn’t prevent someone from doing a smaller project. He noted how he wants people working on smaller projects as that helps keep their home in good condition.
“Even $1 more isn’t really raising the fee,” Wile suggested.
He also pointed out how there’s rarely a street in town without two or three trucks on it as residents constantly work to upgrade and improve their home and its value.
Select Board member Rich Mucci brought up a point about the vote the board took during Town Meeting to add a surcharge to the building permit fees. He wondered if this new vote now made the minimum application fee $100 (it’s currently $50).
Town Counsel Mina Markarious, who joined the Zoom call to offer some legal advice, called the original vote a surcharge and this new vote to raise revenue roughly proportional. He said this new vote would revise or clarify the original vote by making it clear this is the new building permit fee structure.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said his board should make clear in the motion they are rescinding the prior vote in place of this new one. He called the new fee structure “essentially the same but more accurate.”
Therefore, vice-chair Amy Shapiro made a motion to rescind the board’s prior vote taken on May 6 dealing with the surcharge and clarify the new fee structure to include a $1 increase to make the permit fee now $16 per $1,000 of construction work.
