WINCHESTER - Members of Winchester’s Cultural District including chair Hilda Wong-Do stopped by the most recent Select Board meeting looking for the board to execute a management agreement allowing the district to become a non-profit entity. Right now, Wong-Do said everything runs through the Griffin Museum.
Town Counsel Jay Talerman said cultural districts “can be unique in how they are governed and managed,” but added the Select Board should execute the agreement.
Talerman acknowledged the lack of examples from which to draw, but did admit he worked on one and revised it. He said it’s not done yet, though.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called it the “next logical step,” noting how the Cultural District has “lived up to the intention to bring culture to the downtown.” He said the document looks “relatively straightforward.”
Wong-Do said her organization would form a non-profit and get legal to review it. She hoped to get most of it wrapped up by mid-year.
Talerman said this would relieve the Griffin Museum of any obligation and allow the Cultural District to go through the proper channels.
“We’re ready to see it through,” Mucci declared.
