WINCHESTER - During night two of Town Meeting, members passed three articles relating to the FY22 budget. No FY23 budget articles can be taken up until May 1, but Town Moderator Heather von Mering said town counsel gave the OK to debate FY22 budget articles prior to May 1.
Article 16
Town Meeting overwhelmingly passed this article to fund the East Side Capital Improvement Program Project 1 Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey and to repair structural defects identified as part of the Phase II SSES Project.
According to the proponent of the article, interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, the program was developed to investigate and rehabilitate the East Side sanitary sewer system to comply with DEP regulations. She said the town completed similar work last year on the west side.
The East Side project is the first of the 12-year sewer system capital improvement program, the purpose of which is to reduce infiltration and inflow from the town’s sewer system, investigate operation and maintenance problem areas and repair structural defects before they become more costly emergency repairs.
Rudolph said the project consists of video inspection of 50,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer and inspection of 270 sewer manholes. The project will be performed in neighborhoods in the vicinity of Bacon Street, Highland Avenue, Main Street, Mt. Vernon Street, Prospect Street, and Rangeley Road.
The total cost of the project is $382,215.22 and the town will use funds from unexpended existing MWRA balances for which the projects are complete.
Article 17
Town Meeting unanimously approved $45,000 from Free Cash to fund the replacement of the fire department’s compressor and filling station for the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA).
Speaking on behalf of the article, Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady told Town Meeting the current compressor and filling station are 20 years old and the unit has now reached the stage where critical parts for service are no longer available.
The cost to replace the system is $63,307; however, the fire department received a grant to cover $19,000 (the maximum allowable).
As for the current system, Fire Chief Risk Tustin said the department would scrap the old equipment as it can’t be reused or sold.
Article 19
Town Meeting passed seven motions (six unanimously) to fund various accounts within the FY22 budget. They include:
• $179,815 from Free Cash for the DPW Snow & Ice Personal Service Budget
• $189,793 from Free Cash and $8,759 from the FY22 DPW Snow & Ice Equipment Budget for the DPW Snow & Ice Expense Budget
• $40,000 from Free Cash for the DPW Maintenance Personal Service Budget
• $45,000 from Free Cash for the DPW Buildings Personal Service Budget
• $54,000 from Free Cash and $52,000 from Water & Sewer Retained Earnings for the Reserve Fund Budget
• $1,000 from Free Cash for the Planning Board Personal Services Budget
• $125,000 from Free Cash for the Legal Expense Budget
Only the seventh motion, expending money for the legal budget, received any debate. In the end, it passed 115-36, even though the Finance Committee only voted 9-2 in favor. Chair Megan Blackwell noted the town’s “pattern of overspending on the legal budget.”
