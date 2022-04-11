WINCHESTER - Susan Morse, Winchester resident of 15 years, will be running the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18 on the Dana Farber Marathon Team to raise funds for Dana Farber.
In May of 2020, Morse was diagnosed with a rare salivary gland cancer called Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma or ACC. It was stage 4. There was a tumor on the base of her tongue that inhibited her from sticking her tongue straight out. It was in her lymph nodes, lungs, and liver.
These past few years she's been in treatment such as radiation and chemotherapy. The cancer did not react to chemo, although radiation did what it should and shrunk the tumor on her tongue. However, the tumors on the other parts of her body continued to grow.
In May of 2021, Dana Farber decided she was a good fit for a clinical trial. A clinical trial is an experimental treatment targeting one of the mutating genes for Morse. She takes one pill in the morning and goes for blood work and a scan every eight weeks to monitor the cancer. If they find this to be working she stays with it, but if not, they have to stop it and try something else.
So far, however, this has been working, which Morse and her family are extremely grateful for. Morse’s family consists of her husband Dave and their three girls, Mackensie (15), Zoe (13) and Phoebe (7).
During this clinical trial, Morse feels good and can do everything without side effects. Her chemo and radiation treatments were grueling, but now she is grateful that she can run. Even when she couldn't run, she walked.
She calls Dana Farber her second home and loves her brilliant oncologist, Dr. Glenn Hanna, who she sees for scans every eight weeks. Her cancer has remained stable for a year.
Morse has always loved running and she ran the marathon 19 years ago when she was 26 so this would be her second time running the marathon, although it feels like her first. She trains for the marathon four times a week. She trained for 16 weeks and mileage increased each week and now that they are closer to race day she starts to taper and the miles decrease.
This is the 33rd year that the Dana Farber Marathon Team has been running and 500 members run each year. Morse commented that it has the largest amount of charity runners across the world/ in the Boston area. The minimum commitment of funds that each member has to raise is $12,500, but Morse has committed to $20,000 and has so far raised $18,900 and still counting (as of April 5).
Morse will be running with her dear friend from college, Kim Jamieson of Duxbury who lost her dad to lymphoma. Together they have formed a team named “Tiny but Mighty!” They have a team goal of $25,000 and have already surpassed the goal by raising $31,185 and still counting.
Morse is beyond thankful for the strong support system she has. Her main forms of support are her husband, daughters, family, friends, and the Winchester community who has stepped up and helped take care of things that they couldn't do. As marathon day approaches, Morse stated that she is going through a variety of emotions such as excitement, nervousness, and gratitude, and it makes her think about how far she has come in two years.
She noted that it will be an emotional run for sure. She said her entire journey has been a marathon in itself. She found a quote that she liked and she echoed the quote stating that “it’s a marathon in itself getting to the start of the actual marathon" based on all she's been through. She also added that quote can pertain to anything in life as well, not just cancer.
After being diagnosed with cancer and going through treatments, Morse has become more positive and focuses on what's important letting the little things melt away. She noted that the silver lining in all of this is reflection.
Her advice to other runners on the Dana Farber Marathon team would be to think about why they chose to run. This will help fuel you and keep you going, declared Morse. She added that runners should trust in the training, enjoy it and be present at the moment and soak it all in. Morse loves having running as a distraction and a new focus. She stated that hope is something that keeps her and her husband going and can make such a difference.
Donations for Morse’s cause can be made using the link below.
https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?fr_id=1780&pg=personal&px=1500210&fbclid=IwAR3nf07Q6bDklLahSTZeHSjMD5Ga-aezsaZdclKTrUmwzefk6MwWkUNmaVc&s_hasSecureSession=true
