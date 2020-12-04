WINCHESTER – A quiet, almost unwitnessed but profoundly reverent tribute was paid in October to a veteran buried in Wildwood Cemetery.
The man paying tribute was Lt. Col. Karol Budniak, Assistant Defense and Air Attaché from the Embassy of Poland in Washington. The sole witness was Marie Johnson, retired Director of Volunteer Services at Winchester Hospital.
On Oct. 14, Johnson was taking a walk at Wildwood when she saw a man obviously searching for a particularly grave. It was Saturday; the cemetery office was closed. Characteristically, Johnson was quick to offer to help.
“He said he had just flown into Boston that afternoon and showed me a photo of the gravestone he needed to find before returning to Washington.”
Johnson and Budniak split up, taking different routes, Johnson heading for a section that fit the time period. She was, in fact, the one to find the correct site and led Budniak to his goal.
“He explained that the Polish want to recognize and thank a group of American pilots who assisted the people of Poland in keeping their independence finally regained after World War I,” she said. “They have the list and have been traveling about the country marking their graves with two flags and a candle.”
The list had been whittled down to four, including one at Wildwood. After Budniak placed the candle with a flag to either side, Johnson left him to his private reflections.
The man he had come to honor was Edwin Lawrence Noble (1891-1951), a World War I veteran whose commitment to fighting for freedom did not end with the Armistice but carried over to the Polish–Soviet War.
From one war to another
Noble grew up in Somerville and graduated from Phillips Academy and the Sheffield Scientific School at Yale University (1915). When the war came along, he was employed as an electrical engineer in Cincinnati.
In 1917, Noble enlisted in the new Air Division. He trained in Ohio, sailed for France that November, and continued training at the Issoudun Aerodrome. He was commissioned a 2LT in May, 1918.
After the cease-fire he was attached to the Requisition and Claims Department. In September, 1919, “I got discharged so that I could join the Kosciuszko Squadron,” he wrote in a letter published in the “Yale Alumni Weekly” in 1920.
Once the war with Germany ended, another one started. German armies occupying the western part of the former Russian Empire were given a deadline of Feb. 19 to leave. In the wake of the departing Germans, Russian troops were occupying the evacuated territory and were closing in on the temporary demarcation line between Polish and German forces.
Józef Piłsudski, provisional head of the Polish state which had proclaimed its independence on Armistice Day, decided that it was vital to reject the Bolshevik forces. The Polish offensive began on Feb. 9, 1919.
The Polish-Soviet War (1919–1920) resulted in a decisive Polish victory, won with the help of a squadron of American fliers.
Kosciusko Escadrille
“It all started during the U.S. Independence War,” Budniak told this correspondent, “when Thaddeus Kosciuszko and Kazimir Pulaski (and other Poles) came to the Colonies and helped with their knowledge and skills the colonists in their fight for independence. Pulaski was mortally wounded during the battle of Savannah, but his dedication and example of behavior survived in the memories of American soldiers.”
Merian Cooper, a pilot and great-grandson of Col. John Cooper who served with Pulaski, determined that America would repay the debt it owed to the Poles. After WWI, he became involved in helping Poland with humanitarian aid. Traveling to Warsaw and Lvov, he saw the poverty and many other problems the country had to face after 1918.
“More importantly,” Budniak continued, “he noticed the arising danger from the east side as the new war – this time with the Bolshevik Russia – was looming on a horizon. With the intention to help Poland in a better way he asked Marshal Jósef Pilsudski in 1919 to join the Polish Armed Forces.”
Cooper teamed up with pilot Cedric Fauntleroy to form an American squadron. They found six more men and went to Poland.
“One by one a few more volunteers joined the squadron, raising the number of American pilots to 12. They were wearing Polish uniforms, received Polish ranks and allowances, significantly lower than in the U.S. Armed Forces. When most of the war was over the next five pilots joined the unit.
“Told that it was not possible to create a separate squadron, they all were sent to the existing 7th Air Squadron. The command was transferred to Fauntleroy, and the name Kosciuszko was added to the number so then it was called the 7th Kosciuszko Squadron.”
Noble
Noble was among the original eight volunteers. His family was not Polish and he could not speak the language, but his squadron was in it to combat Bolshevism.
“After we reached Warsaw, where we stayed about two weeks, we put on our Polish uniforms and secured quarters,” Noble wrote.
Due to the winter weather, he first had ground jobs. In January, he had charge of transporting some captured aviation material into Poland. In March, he was building hangars but also wrote, “I expect the squadron will fly down here in a few days, and then I can go to Luow and get a new plane that is coming to me and fly it down.”
By all accounts, he was an expert pilot–and clever. As related in “Kosciuszko, We Are Here!” by Janusz Cisekon, on April 26 he attacked the Bolshevik artillery position near Berdyczew.
“He decided to confuse the vigilance of the artillery and he shut off his engine high enough, as though he had been shot.”
Consequently, the artillery ceased fire. “Then about 300 meters above the ground, Noble turned on the engine again and opened machine gun fire violently, inflicting serious losses on the Bolsheviks.”
Suddenly, his flying career was over. From Warsaw he wrote, “The Polish troops were ready to take this city, and the Chief of Aviation ordered the flight of four to fly down and help the troops take the city. The Polish troops only had a chance to enter the city to the north of the railroad. When we got there Captain Cooper and I peaked on a field battery on the bridge. The Captain's guns jammed. I peaked twice and the battery was put out of commission.
“I then flew over to the railroad yards to attack an armored train that was shelling our troops very severely. I peaked on the armored train twice, firing both machine-guns, and was then hit in the arm by an explosive bullet.
“When I peaked on the armored train,” he later learned, “it quit firing; this enabled the soldiers to come in with machine-guns and the armored train pulled out, claiming I put it out of action.”
He made it back to his aerodrome, where his arm was dressed. He went from a sanitary train to a Polish Hospital and then to a Red Cross Hospital where he had surgery. According to Cisekon, his elbow remained immobile for the rest of his life.
“When I left Poland the situation was very serious,” Noble said.
But his part was over. He was awarded Poland's highest medal for bravery, the War Order of Virtute Militari.
Tribute
“This year,” Budniak wrote, “we are commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Polish-Bolshevik war. Our office decided to find and visit the graves of all American volunteers who created the Kosciuszko Squadron. So far we have been able to find most of them.
“Moreover, we also prepared a small exhibit (15 rollups) that was already presented in the Capitol” and other sites. “Furthermore, we included part of the story in our virtual Polish Armed Forces Day celebration this year.” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWvVnPuIIdI)
This recognition of the Kosciuszko Squadron has also served to reveal another local hero to a community where his exploits have been forgotten over time.
After he returned home in 1921, Noble, son of a milk man, became general manager of the Noble Milk Company. With his wife Susan, he settled in Winchester in 1933. The next year, after his company was bought by H. P. Hood and Sons, he became an executive with that company.
When he died in 1951, Noble’s obituary noted that he was a highly decorated pilot. But, since he did not enlist from Winchester, his name is not on the local WWI Roll of Honor.
Fortunately, Lt. Col. Budniak’s visit did not go completely unnoticed. It has focused light not only on Noble contributions but also on the fact that actions by local veterans have not been forgotten by the countries they have helped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.