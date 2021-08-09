WINCHESTER - The Traffic Review Committee has been busy reviewing various requests from residents all over town. At the most recent Select Board meeting, Town Engineer Beth Rudolph went over some of their recommendations.
For Highland and Park avenues, they received a concern about the volume and speed of traffic on Park Avenue and at the corner with Highland Avenue. TRC noted a Highland Avenue corridor study took place in 2019 and the town is in the process of implementing various capital projects recommended as part of the study.
For Norwood Street at Church Street, TRC noted concerns regarding impacts of on-street parking and visibility for vehicles turning into and out of Norwood Street onto Church Street. TRC recommended the Select Board hold a public hearing on the matter.
They wrote, “currently no parking (is) allowed on (the) east side of Norwood Street from the intersection with Church Street to approx. Lagrange Street.”
The committee recommended the town install “no parking” signs on the west side of Norwood Street from Church Street to the driveway for 78 Church St.
Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio supported the idea of a public hearing.
For Calumet Road at Fletcher Street, TRC heard a request for a “Do Not Block Intersection” sign and pavement markings on Fletcher Street at Calumet Road. They don’t recommend the installation due to a policy issued by the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee in April of 2019.
However, vice-chair Amy Shapiro said she didn’t see a reason not to put up the sign.
For Main Street at South Gateway/Town Way, residents requested the installation of a signal at the existing crosswalk. TRC wrote they believe this would be a good location for the future installation of a Rapid Flashing Beacon and potentially a curb bump-out.
Verdicchio said it made sense to fold that into the town-wide plan.
For Highland Avenue at Winthrop Street Ext., residents requested installing a Rapid Flashing Beacon at the existing crosswalk. TRC rejected that request, as the police chief noted there were no crossing guards there and children were directed to the South Border Road intersection with a crossing guard and a pedestrian signal.
For George Road, residents expressed concerns over speeding and volume and asked for bump-outs, speed bumps and other mitigation efforts. TRC said traffic counts show relatively low volumes and speeds around 27 MPH; therefore, they didn’t recommend the board take any action.
For Jefferson at Lawson Road, residents wanted a stop sign installed on either Jefferson or Lawson Road. TRC recommended the board hold a public hearing to consider installing a stop sign on Lawson Road.
Verdicchio agreed with that recommendation.
For Park Avenue, residents expressed concerns about the volume and speed of traffic and its use as a cut-through from Highland Avenue to Washington Street, TRC said traffic counts were completed.
For Lower Forest Street, residents expressed concerns about traffic volumes, speed, truck traffic, and poor pedestrian visibility. They requested a “Do Not Enter” sign, reduced turning radius at intersections, raised crosswalks, speed humps, and medians at intersections.
TRC wrote that “significant improvements were made to the corridor in 2017 as a result of previous neighborhood discussions between 2013 and 2015. The Engineering Department conducted traffic counts in April of 2019, which showed heavy volumes and speeds around 30 MPH.”
While a Cross Street corridor study recommends improvements to the Forest Street intersection, TRC doesn’t recommend a “Do Not Enter” sign per TTAC’s policy.
For Calumet Road at Wedgemere Avenue, residents expressed concerns about traffic volume and speed on Wedgemere Avenue, particularly in the mornings. They said drivers don’t stop at four-way stop signs.
TRC wrote how the police department agreed with residents’ concerns and noted they increased enforcement in the area, issuing numerous tickets for violations. They added how Wedgemere could be considered for future raised intersections.
For the Washington Street crosswalk at Leonard Field, residents expressed concerns about pedestrian safety and a lack of visibility. TRC agreed with their concerns and put in a capital request for the installation of bump-outs and a Rapid Flashing Beacon at this location in 2021.
For Spruce Street at Oak Street and Oak Street at Holland Street, resident mentioned concerns with vehicles dropping students off behind the high school and students walking through the area. They requested a four-way stop and the installation of school zone signage.
TRC wrote they don’t recommend a four-way stop, but do recommend a public hearing to consider a four-way stop for Oak Street at Holland Street. Verdicchio agreed with that recommendation.
For Spruce Street at Swanton Street, residents expressed concerns about the speed of vehicles making the turn from Swanton Street onto Spruce Street and requested a three-way stop at the intersection, an island on Spruce Street to reduce crossing distance and a mirror on pole facing Spruce Street.
TRC wrote, “the intersection would not meet the warrants for a 3-way stop and the town does not install mirrors in the ROW (right of way).”
They did, however, favor the idea of an island or change to the curb line to help reduce the speed of vehicles in the intersection.
For Cutting Street, Sgt. Frank Batchelor recommended installing “No Parking” signs on the western side of Cutting Street. He noted how cars park on both sides during large gatherings at Manchester Field making it difficult for other vehicles to get through.
TRC agreed with his recommendation and suggested the Select Board hold a public hearing. Verdicchio said there would be no reason not to do that.
