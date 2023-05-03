WINCHESTER - Following night two of spring Town Meeting on Thursday, Article 14, to appropriate money for traffic calming measures around the Lynch School, was half-dead. Members rejected the initial proposal, to borrow the $400,000. Instead, member Samantha Allison made a motion to amend the article and change the funding source from borrowing to using Capital Stabilization funds.
With Town Moderator Heather von Meting wanting to double check the wording of the amendment, she asked Town Meeting to postpone a vote on it until the first order of business Monday night. The amended article read, in part: shall Town Meeting appropriate $400,000 for engineering services related to traffic calming measures in the Lynch School neighborhood, with said funding to come from the Capital Stabilization Fund. The amendment also allows for town manager oversight of the project.
Although the Select Board favored the original motion, to borrow the $400,000, chair Rich Mucci said they would support the amendment just to make sure the project receives the funding. The Finance Committee, meanwhile, fully supported the amendment having stood firmly against the initial borrowing motion.
In the end, Town Meeting passed the amendment 87-63-2 and then passed the main motion, now amended, 140-12-2. This means funding for the traffic calming measures around the Lynch School neighborhood will come directly from the Capital Stabilization Fund, made possible due to the general override the town passed back in January to give the Capital Stabilization Fund $400,000 every year (growing at 2.5 percent).
Had the amended motion failed, but the original motion passed, the town would have borrowed the $400,000, paying it back over time while the Capital Planning Committee kept the initial $400,000 to use on other projects.
Allison, who made the amended motion, said she supported the article either way. However, she sensed frustration coming from Town Meeting so she made the amendment. Allison outlined other funding sources like ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), which she called unlikely or Free Cash, which she called less than ideal.
Basically, it came down to borrowing the money or transferring it from the Capital Stabilization Fund. Allison thought it made the most sense to transfer the money (and avoid paying the interest on any borrowing), though she did admit it would prevent the Capital Planning Committee from funding other projects.
She outlined what the borrowing would look like: 3.5 percent interest on short-term borrowing and 4.5 percent on long-term borrowing (15 years). The Capital Stabilization Fund earns 5.02 percent each year.
In defending the original motion, Mucci said it wasn’t any different “than how we do other projects,” pointing to the two reservoirs, the high school and the Transfer Station. He said his board considered combining the general override question with the Lynch School debt-exclusion question or asking residents to support a $3M debt-exclusion question for the traffic improvements (the total cost of the project including construction).
Town Manager Beth Rudolph then outlined what borrowing would have looked like: issue a BAN (Bond Anticipation Notice) for short-term borrowing ($14,000) in July, then potentially come back to spring Town Meeting next year requesting to borrow to pay off the construction work. In July of 2024, the town would renew the engineering BAN and issue a new BAN for short-term borrowing for the construction work. Finally, the town would combine the two BANs into one.
For capital, Rudolph said, had the initial motion passed, they would receive $400,000 in FY24, an additional $400,000 in FY25 (plus 2.5 percent, so a total of $410,000), then pay the BAN on engineering costs ($14,000), renew that BAN and then issue one for the construction costs, and receive another $400,000 plus 2.5 percent ($420,250) in FY26.
Finally, capital would pay the interest on the construction ($91,000) and engineering ($14,000) costs.
Roger McPeek, chair of the Capital Planning Committee, said his committee recommended unfavorable action on the amendment, calling the original motion “the most advantageous for the town and capital.”
He reiterated how keeping $400,000 allows his committee to do more, especially with some cost increases they’re already seeing. He said these increases are greater than the interest the town would pay on borrowing.
“We have no shortage of projects to complete,” McPeek acknowledged, pointing to DPW and engineering work.
Even though his committee ultimately favored the original motion, McPeek did offer Town Meeting some advice: “choose something tonight; don’t push it off and do it piecemeal.”
(That turned out to be prescient advice, as a Town Meeting member made a motion to indefinitely postpone the article. It failed.)
When asked about the ballot question and if the town always planned to borrow the money, Mucci said it did. He noted how his board communicated this at fall Town Meeting, informational sessions, on the town and Lynch2025.com websites, and through FaceBook. He even pointed out the coverage it received in the Daily Times Chronicle.
A Town Meeting member asked Town Comptroller Stacie Ward if the borrowing would impact the town’s Aaa bond rating. She felt because the town had a dedicated funding source, the Capital Stabilization Fund, Moodys, the rating agency used by the town, would look at it more favorably.
Chris Nixon, a Town Meeting, Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee, and School Committee member, said he supported the original motion. He pointed specifically to the Lynch2025.com website which he said had all the information on it.
“The (Select Board) did a yeoman’s job with a short runway,” he said about passing the override and putting the article together.
Brian Vernaglia, a current member of the Finance Committee, but speaking on his own behalf, called the motion to borrow the money a “bait-and-switch” to what he believed residents were told about the general override vote.
Another Town Meeting member asked about using ARPA funds. Mucci said his board didn’t fully vet using ARPA money for this project.
“We can only use ARPA for so much,” he admitted, noting there wouldn’t be enough to cover the entire project.
Mucci also pushed back on the notion of a bait-and-switch, saying the town is still using capital money.
Lastly, Town Meeting member Stephen Boksanski advised Town Meeting to follow the lead of the Finance Committee, which they did by supporting the amended motion.
