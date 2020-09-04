WINCHESTER - The Conservation Commission is scheduled to hold two public hearings next week, both on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 and 7:35 p.m. Both hearings will be held remotely.
For the 7:30 p.m. hearing, a Notice of Intent has been filed by 654 Main St. LLC c/o Ad Meliora for work to be performed at 648-654 Main St. and 63 Vine St. Information regarding remote access can be found on the town website (www.winchester.us) within the posted Conservation Commission agenda.
The LLC proposes to construct a four-story mixed-use building consisting of two ground level retail units and 36 residential units, plus the reconstruction of a historically registered building at 63 Vine St.
According to documents, the mixed-use building will contain approximately 6,200 square feet of total commercial space (including basement storage) along Main Street and 36 residential units distributed among all four floors of the building.
Parking for the residential units will be provided beneath the ground level of the building and will be accessed via an automatic parking system from Elmwood Avenue. Portions of the proposed activities are located within a FEMA 100-year floodplain (bordering land subject to flooding), with no other resource areas or associated buffer zones located on the site.
The applicant proposes to implement erosion control measures, install a complete stormwater management system, and provide compensatory storage for a 100-year storm event in order to minimize any potential impacts within the FEMA 100-year floodplain during construction and to improve existing conditions.
For the 7:35 p.m. hearing, a Request for Determination of Applicability has been filed by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and Keolis Commuter Services, LLC for review and approval of resource areas along the railroad right-of-way from the Woburn to Medford lines.
The transit authority and Kelois propose to establish resource area delineations along the railroad track for the purpose of implementing a state approved vegetation management plan. According to a letter written by Fair Dermody Consulting Engineers, Keolis is obligated under the federal regulation to “implement controls for vegetation along the railroad right-of-way.”
Keolis implements a Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) that must be approved every five years by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources in consultation with a multi-agency advisory council including the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
“The objective of the VMP,” the letter reads, “is to eliminate, control and manage vegetation along the (right-of-way) that represents ‘any real or potential condition that can cause injury, illness, or death; damage to or loss of the facilities, equipment, rolling stock, or infrastructure of a public transportation system; or damage to the environment’ as required by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to ensure safe operations and in doing so, ensure the protection of the general interests of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
The current plan expires on Dec. 31 of this year.
