WINCHESTER - John Wilson, Winchester resident, has been riding in the Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) for what will this year be his 25th year. He comes back each year for the people, the cause and the camaraderie.
The amazing dedication from the supporters cheering along the route is wonderful, Wilson shared. Cancer has impacted so many people and while the disease is still often devastating, it is very exciting to see meaningful advances in treatments and outcomes with research funds generated from the PMC, Wilson stated.
The PMC raises funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research. The PMC was founded by Billy Starr in 1980 and has grown to be the largest single athletic fundraising event in the country. Wilson got involved through several co-workers and wanted to help fight cancer which had impacted his life like countless others.
He has been training for the race and expressed that he needs to prepare more now in his late 50s than when he was 35. He thinks most people who can ride 30-40 miles alone, could ride 80 miles in a day with 5,000 fellow riders. His ride will be the two-day ride from Wellesley to Provincetown, which is roughly 165 miles.
Wilson’s son Ben will be joining him on Aug. 6 & 7 for his third year but it will be Ben’s first time riding the full two-day ride, given COVID-19. Ben has been a spectator along with his mom Jennifer since he was three. He added that all three of his kids have been enthusiastic cheerleaders/supporters every year, so it’s always been a family effort.
His specific fundraising goal is $6,000. He noted that they are very fortunate to have a large network of family and friends who have been extremely generous over the years.
The biggest reward that Wilson gains from riding the race each year is that he is a part of a great cause that can make a real difference in fighting cancer. Since 1980, the PMC has raised over $800 million for Dana Farber and cancer treatment. He mentioned that its extremely exciting to see new advances in care really move the needle in terms of life expectancy and quality.
Wilson concluded by stating that there are many people in the community who are already involved with the PMC, including many other riders and donors. Most of these people have been touched by cancer as well. PMC.org is the ride’s website and registration for new riders for PMC 2023 is in the early part of 2023 for anyone who wants to get involved.
